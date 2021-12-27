Ukraine International Airlines to resume New York service

Seven out of 10 international flights that started or ended in the UK were cancelled in 2021, compared with 2019, new data shows.As Covid-related travel restrictions continued to dampen demand for aviation, airlines have seen a 71 per cent collapse in the number of international departures since 2019.The aviation analyst Cirium says just 406,060 international flights served the UK in 2021, compared with 1,399,170 two years ago – a fall of almost one million.London Heathrow saw the most flights, with almost 79,000 in 2021 – though it handled fewer passengers this year than in 2020.In second place was London...

