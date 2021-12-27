ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Ukraine International Airlines to resume New York service

By Donna M. Airoldi, Business Travel News
travelweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkraine International Airlines plans to resume long-haul flights in June to both New York and...

www.travelweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelPulse

Airline Lobby Group Asks for Delay in New 5G Wireless Service

The airline industry’s chief lobby group, Airlines for America (A4A), is asking the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to delay next week’s implementation of the new 5G wireless service, citing potential disruptions of thousands of flights. The nationwide deployment, including at many airports, is scheduled to go live on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
abc27 News

Wave of canceled flights from omicron closes out 2021

(AP) — More canceled flights frustrated air travelers on the final day of 2021 and appeared all but certain to inconvenience hundreds of thousands more over the New Year’s holiday weekend. Airlines blamed many of the cancellations on crew shortages related to the spike in COVID-19 infections, with wintry weather in parts of the United States […]
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
travelweekly.com

All Nippon Airways the timeliest global airline in 2021

Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) was the timeliest global airline in the world for the second half of 2021, according to flight data provider Cirium. Meanwhile, Cirium has declared Delta the world's best airline for overall operational excellence. The ANA network recorded an on-time performance of 95.04% from June 1...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Scale of UK aviation collapse revealed: one million fewer international flights due to Covid

Seven out of 10 international flights that started or ended in the UK were cancelled in 2021, compared with 2019, new data shows.As Covid-related travel restrictions continued to dampen demand for aviation, airlines have seen a 71 per cent collapse in the number of international departures since 2019.The aviation analyst Cirium says just 406,060 international flights served the UK in 2021, compared with 1,399,170 two years ago – a fall of almost one million.London Heathrow saw the most flights, with almost 79,000 in 2021 – though it handled fewer passengers this year than in 2020.In second place was London...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premium Economy#Business Travel News
Sun-Gazette

Director: One ‘if’ stands between airport, new airline service

Airport Executive Director Richard Howell said Southern Airways Express may introduce at least three flights a day beginning in the spring. “Right now, we are looking at pricing with United Airlines,” he said. “If they can help us out with pricing, it’s a done deal.”. Howell noted...
LIFESTYLE
travelweekly.com

Norse Atlantic Airways secures operating certificate in Norway

Startup discount airline Norse Atlantic Airways has received an air operator's certificate from the Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority, an important landmark in the company's plan to operate transatlantic service. Norse Atlantic said the certification was completed on Dec. 29, keeping it on track to begin operations in the spring with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
businesstraveller.com

LOT Polish to resume Budapest-New York route in June 2022

LOT Polish Airlines is to restart direct, nonstop flights between Budapest and New York’s JFK airport next summer. The flag carrier launched its four-times-weekly Budapest-New York route in May 2018, but the service was suspended following Covid-19, and has not operated since, aside from four special flights last Christmas.
LIFESTYLE
NBC News

Ethiopian Airlines to resume using Boeing 737 Max planes in February

Ethiopian Airlines plans to resume flying Boeing 737 Max planes on its fleet in February 2022, saying it was satisfied with their safety, its chief executive said on Monday. In 2019, Ethiopian Airlines flight 302, a Boeing 737 Max bound for Kenya, crashed six minutes after takeoff from Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

Flair To Launch New York And Chicago Services

New York and Chicago will receive routes from next spring as the Canadian ULCC continues its rapid US expansion. Flair Airlines is adding routes to two new destinations in the US as it continues to grow its transborder network. Flights from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) to New York John F Kennedy...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy