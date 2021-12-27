ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Armored cars and safe rooms: Hollywood’s answer to the crime surge

By Tori Richards, Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Los Angeles elites are using their wealth to fight back against the spike in violent crime that has gripped the city. Bulletproof cars, safe rooms, barbed wire, and armed guards are some of the new essentials that residents from Beverly Hills to Pacific Palisades are utilizing to protect themselves and their...

Fox News

Former child actor Jonshel Alexander shot dead

Jonshel Alexander, a onetime child actor who played a supporting role in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film "Beasts of the Southern Wild," was killed in a weekend shooting in her native Louisiana. She was 22. Police said Alexander and a man were shot inside a vehicle Saturday in New Orleans and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Radar Online.com

Police Arrest Boyfriend Of Kim Kardashian Former Business Manager, Accused Of Stuffing Woman Into A Trunk

The boyfriend of Kim Kardashian's former business manager Angela 'Angie' Kukawski — who police believe was murdered earlier this month — has been arrested. According to ABC7, 55-year-old Kukawski's partner 49-year-old Jason Barker was arrested in connection with the killing. Law enforcement sources reveal LAPD had been investigating Kukawski's death for a week before they brought in Barker.
TheDailyBeast

‘Loudest Mouth’: Widow of Crash Victim Lashes Out at Kim Kardashian

The widow of a man killed by a truck driver that was later sentenced to over 100 years in prison expressed frustration over Kim Kardashian weighing in on the case to her millions of followers. On Tuesday, Kardashian tweeted about taking a “deep dive” into the sentencing of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a Cuban immigrant convicted of 42 counts, including vehicular homicide, following the 2019 crash on a Colorado highway. Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison. Kardashian called on Colorado Governor Jared Polis to commute Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence.
iheart.com

FBI Investigating 'Delta Karen' After Video Shows Her Assault Passenger

A white woman who was shown on video attacking an 80-year-old passenger during a recent commercial flight is being investigated by federal law enforcement officials. Patricia Cornwall, a realtor and former NFL cheerleader, was taken into federal custody last week after her mid-flight meltdown aboard a flight from Tampa to Atlanta. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, it all began when Cornwall — who is being called "Delta Karen" — was returning from the restroom when she "encountered a flight attendant working the beverage cart, blocking the aisle." As reported by the outlet, "Cornwall allegedly asked the flight attendant for help finding her seat and was told to find an open seat until beverage service was over, because it was a short flight."
ATLANTA, GA
Deadline

Angela Kukawski Dies: Business Manager To Kardashians Was Victim Of Suspected Homicide; Boyfriend Arrested, Charged With Murder

Angela Kukawski, a business manager who worked with members of the Kardashian family, was found dead inside her car on December 23, according to a statement today from the Los Angeles Police Department. Kukawski, who worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, was 55. Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide arrested Kukawski’s boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason Barker, on suspicion of murder. The Office of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has filed murder charges against Barker, said the LAPD statement. He remains jailed in lieu of $3 million bail, according to inmate records. On December 23, 2021, Los Angeles Police Department officers and Simi Valley Police Department personnel arrived at the 1500 block of Patricia Ave in Simi Valley to conduct a follow-up on a missing person’s investigation. Kukawski was discovered there, deceased inside her vehicle. She had been reported missing the day before. Detectives allege that Barker killed Kukawski inside the Sherman Oaks residence they shared, placed her inside her vehicle and drove to Simi Valley. City News Service contributed to this report.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Public Safety
HuffingtonPost

Mom Of Teenager Shot By LA Police: She 'Died In My Arms'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 14-year-old was shopping for Christmas clothes last week with her mother when the pair heard screams and hid in a dressing room, where the girl was fatally shot by Los Angeles police after an officer fired a rifle at a suspect and a bullet pierced a wall, the family said Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison ‘will be like Disneyland’ compared to New York cell, expert says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison will be like Disneyland compared with the “wretched, dank, cold” New York detention centre she was detained in while awaiting trial, an expert has said.Maxwell, 60, has been convicted of five of the six charges against her at her sex trafficking trial in New York, potentially carrying a combined prison sentence of up to 65 years in prison.A date for her sentencing is yet to be arranged and following Wednesday’s verdict, she returned to her cell at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she has been held since July 2020.Metropolitan Detention Center is considered to...
Nashville News Hub

Amazon employee who was denied sick leave dies at work the same day

According to reports, two workers at an US Amazon facility tragically passed away. One of them suffered a fatal stroke shortly after his request to go home was denied. Both died just hours apart on November 28 and 29. Despite the loss, other employees at the warehouse in Alabama were instructed to continue their work like any other day, revealed co-workers while speaking to workers’ rights organization More Perfect Union.
