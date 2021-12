On Sunday, Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson shared a series of photos with her “Christmas angel” who just so happens to be her adorable granddaughter. The Robertson family has been blessed with two new members of the family this year so far. Willie and Korie Robertson‘s son, John Luke, and his wife welcomed their second child in April. The following month, her daughter, Sadie, and her husband welcomed their first baby to the world, Honey James Huff. Further, Korie and Willie’s foster daughter, Rebecca, and her husband are expecting their second baby, which is due on Christmas Day.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO