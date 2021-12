While 2020 was tough due to the rise of the pandemic and several lockdowns around the world, in 2021 the industry had to face also the challenge of the parts shortage. In the Fujifilm world most noticeable of all were (and are) the struggles Fujifilm has to deliver our gear. I consider myself lucky, as I had to wait “only” half a year for my Fujifilm GFX100S and I was able to grab the last XF27mm f/2.8 R WR available at my local store, but others are waiting for almost a year now on certain gear and tons of Fujifilm gear was out of stock for large part of 2021.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO