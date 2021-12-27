Ronald McDonald House Charities: Jenifer Veatch

In celebration of 10 years, The Hillary’s Homes Team and Compass Realty have forged a partnership with Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley (RMHGHV) and are matching all donations made to the RMHGHV through the end of the year. This year the House, located just steps away from the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, celebrated ten years of supporting more than 2,000 families during their child’s medical crisis. Over the last decade, The Hillary’s Homes Team has helped over 160 families find their dream home in Westchester and through this campaign has raised over $6,000 of their $10,000 fundraising goal for RMHGHV.

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO