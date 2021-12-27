Ronald McDonald House Charities: Jenifer Veatch

On Sunday, December 12 at 8 p.m. ET, McDonald’s USA delivered the gift of music to McDonald’s fans through its Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour Holiday Experience. You can watch the tour HERE on BET’s YouTube Channel. In partnership with BET, award-winning and emerging gospel artists including Yolanda Adams, Kurt Carr, James Fortune, Stephanie Summers, The Walls Group, and Brian Courtney Wilson, and featuring BET’s Sunday Best winner Stephanie Summers, graced the virtual stage to ring in the season with some of their chart-topping hits and holiday carols and gospel music many love. Recently, Pastor Mike Jr. of Birmingham, AL visited the Ronald McDonald house to present a monetary donation and surprise families with Christmas gifts.
