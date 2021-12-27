ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities: Jenifer Veatch

By Melissa Montana
star883.com
 3 days ago

Today on Conversations Jenifer Veatch CEO at Ronald McDonald House Charities shares with us their...

star883.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Generous family donates 1,000 toys to Ronald McDonald House

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A generous family helped other families of sick children by donating to the Ronald McDonald House this holiday season. Staff at Ronald McDonald House said the Drake family stopped by and donated 1,000 toys in honor of their daughter, Adelyn. The family stayed at the Ronald McDonald House after Adelyn was […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
gospelmusic.org

Gospel Artists Give $50,000 to Ronald McDonald Houses

On Sunday, December 12 at 8 p.m. ET, McDonald’s USA delivered the gift of music to McDonald’s fans through its Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour Holiday Experience. You can watch the tour HERE on BET’s YouTube Channel. In partnership with BET, award-winning and emerging gospel artists including Yolanda Adams, Kurt Carr, James Fortune, Stephanie Summers, The Walls Group, and Brian Courtney Wilson, and featuring BET’s Sunday Best winner Stephanie Summers, graced the virtual stage to ring in the season with some of their chart-topping hits and holiday carols and gospel music many love. Recently, Pastor Mike Jr. of Birmingham, AL visited the Ronald McDonald house to present a monetary donation and surprise families with Christmas gifts.
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Palos 118 East student council donates to Ronald McDonald House

Members of the Palos 118 East Elementary student council assembled treat bags as part of their pre-holiday community service in December. Student Council advisor Cathy Casey said that the goodie bags, which included treats, snacks, and water, will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House in Oak Lawn before the start of the school’s winter break.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Charity
WLWT 5

Santa visits families at Ronald McDonald House in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The bearded man in red was making a difference for some children in Greater Cincinnati Monday night. Santa Claus paid a visit to the Ronald McDonald house, arriving in style on a fire truck. He also brought his reindeer. The Ronald McDonald House is nonprofit charity that...
CINCINNATI, OH
sevendaysvt

Families Find Refuge at Burlington's Ronald McDonald House

It's a parent's worst nightmare: learning that your child has cancer. When Shondra and Ryan Kingsley got the call that their 3-year-old son, Sammy, had leukemia, they rushed him to the hospital near their home in Brushton, N.Y. But the care he needed was three hours away, at the University of Vermont's Children's Hospital.
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
riverjournalonline.com

Hillary’s Homes Team and Compass Realty Partner with Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley

In celebration of 10 years, The Hillary’s Homes Team and Compass Realty have forged a partnership with Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley (RMHGHV) and are matching all donations made to the RMHGHV through the end of the year. This year the House, located just steps away from the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, celebrated ten years of supporting more than 2,000 families during their child’s medical crisis. Over the last decade, The Hillary’s Homes Team has helped over 160 families find their dream home in Westchester and through this campaign has raised over $6,000 of their $10,000 fundraising goal for RMHGHV.
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY
wesb.com

Cummings Purchases Ronald McDonald Funeral Home

Two funeral homes in Kane are combining operations. Ron McDonald, owner of Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, is retiring from the business and the operation is being bought out by Cummings Funeral Homes, Inc. Cummings plans to consolidate operations in the current Greeves Street location. Prearrangements made at the McDonald...
KANE, PA
CBS Baltimore

Salvation Army Raises $485K For Christmas Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Salvation Army of Central Maryland raised $485,000 during their ‘Hope Marches On’ campaign amidst a variety of pandemic-related obstacles. The campaign collects donations to provide social services like meals, clothes, toys, and emergency services to those in need. “During the Christmas season at The Salvation Army, resources can get stretched. Between meetings, the Red Kettle drive, Angel Tree, and our continuing programs and operations, our staff and volunteers are running in a thousand directions all over Central Maryland,” Major Roger Glick, Commander of The Salvation Army of Central Maryland said. This year saw many hurdles that threatened donations, including low foot traffic...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy