A musical diamond in Guadalajara’s rough: a private concert with Jaramar Soto.

“The comparison between Mexico City and Guadalajara is like New York and Los Angeles—only we don’t have Hollywood, so there’s less glamour here,” says José Noé Suro, laughing. Like L.A., Guadalajara—Mexico’s second largest city—is a spread-out underdog that is in the midst of a creative renaissance, with artists and designers arriving in droves. Suro is walking me through the light-filled, domed building that houses Cerámica Suro, the tile factory he runs in an industrial area on the city’s outskirts. But “factory” is a bit of a misnomer: Cerámica Suro is an influential artistic hub that has attracted everyone from the architect David Adjaye to the chef Enrique Olvera to the artists Sarah Crowner and Jorge Pardo. Over the past two decades, Suro, a tall and gentle man who is quick to smile, has enticed major international artists through residency programs and collaborations, convinced local talent to stay, and been instrumental in developing the city’s art scene.

