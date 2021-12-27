ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNP-TIP-2021-08, Additively Manufactured Thimble Plugging Device at Byron Unit 1

Cover picture for the articleExelon, working with Westinghouse Electric Co., installed the world’s first 3D printed core component, a thimble plugging...

nei.org

DNP-TIP-2021-07, High Worth SCRAM Rods with TRACG-AOO Methods

Southern Nuclear Co. in collaboration with GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy deployed a first-of-a-kind application of the GEH TRACG-AOO High Worth SCRAM Rods (HWSR) flexibility option at the Edwin I. Hatch Nuclear Power Plant. This option leverages the existing NRC-approved GEH TRACG-AOO methodology for plant operating limit development with credit for the mitigating impacts of partially inserted control rods (i.e., the HWSRs). The successful implementation of the HWSR flexibility option at Hatch enabled enhanced reactor safety, provided operational flexibility and provided for reduced fuel costs by reducing the number of fresh assemblies installed in recurring reload batches.
INDUSTRY
nei.org

DNP-TIP-2021-09, Development and Demonstration of In-Situ Repair Method

Southern California Edison (SCE) developed and demonstrated a method for in-situ repair of a dry storage canister. Built on relatively new but proven technology, the process accelerates nickel particles to supersonic speeds in a controlled environment to achieve metallurgical bonding to the base material. SCE worked with a material engineering vendor to miniaturize the equipment and mount it on a specially developed, magnetic-wheeled robot provided by a robotics vendor. The miniaturized technology passed laboratory testing and field demonstration and is ready for use.
ENGINEERING
nei.org

DNP-TIP-2021-06, Use of Hyperspectral Imaging for the Identification of Boric Acid and Other Types of Materials

Palo Verde Generating Station (PVNGS) brought innovative technology, efficiency, and safety to ASME and other material-related inspections by using an advanced imaging technique (known as hyperspectral imaging) as part of its inspection programs for boric acid and concrete. The use of this innovative imaging allows for remote inspections thereby helping save dose, reduces cost and improves efficiency by significantly reducing analysis time.
ENGINEERING
