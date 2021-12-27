ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

DNP-TIP-2021-09, Development and Demonstration of In-Situ Repair Method

nei.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern California Edison (SCE) developed and demonstrated a method for in-situ repair of a dry storage canister. Built on...

nei.org

Comments / 0

Related
nei.org

DNP-TIP-2021-07, High Worth SCRAM Rods with TRACG-AOO Methods

Southern Nuclear Co. in collaboration with GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy deployed a first-of-a-kind application of the GEH TRACG-AOO High Worth SCRAM Rods (HWSR) flexibility option at the Edwin I. Hatch Nuclear Power Plant. This option leverages the existing NRC-approved GEH TRACG-AOO methodology for plant operating limit development with credit for the mitigating impacts of partially inserted control rods (i.e., the HWSRs). The successful implementation of the HWSR flexibility option at Hatch enabled enhanced reactor safety, provided operational flexibility and provided for reduced fuel costs by reducing the number of fresh assemblies installed in recurring reload batches.
INDUSTRY
nei.org

DNP-TIP-2021-08, Additively Manufactured Thimble Plugging Device at Byron Unit 1

Exelon, working with Westinghouse Electric Co., installed the world’s first 3D printed core component, a thimble plugging device, into a commercial nuclear reactor, Exelon Corp.’s Byron Unit 1 in the spring of 2020. The use of additive manufacturing has been limited in nuclear fuel applications; however, incorporating the swiftly evolving technology can clearly enable many benefits such as advanced fuel component designs, reducing costs, accelerating timelines, simplifying supply chains, enhancing safety and increasing performance.
INDUSTRY
Photonics.com

Dual-Wavelength Method Helps Plastic Repair Itself

SYDNEY, Dec. 29, 2021 — Engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have demonstrated a photoinduced, dual-wavelength approach to help 3D-printed plastic heal itself at room temperature and without prior deoxygenation. The team from the UNSW School of Chemical Engineering showed that the addition of a powder to the liquid resin used in the printing process can assist with quick and easy repairs should the material break. The repair mechanism involves shining standard LED lights on the printed plastic for around one hour, which causes a chemical reaction and fusion of the two broken pieces.
SYDNEY
Phys.org

Developing tools to visualize DNA repair as never before

Each one of the trillions of cells that make up the human body suffers more than 10,000 DNA lesions every day. These injuries would be catastrophic if cells were unable to repair them, but a very delicate machinery that detects and repair genetic damage is at work to prevent DNA mutations and diseases such as cancer. With the help of machine learning applied to high-throughput microscopy, among other techniques, researcher Bárbara Martínez, a member of the Metabolism and Cell Signalling Group led by Alejo Efeyan at the National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO), along with Raul Mostoslavsky and his team from Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston, USA), have managed to visualize this DNA repair machinery in detail and identified new repair proteins. These results, designed in Boston, developed between Boston and Madrid, and published this week in Cell Reports, could help develop new cancer therapies.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnp#Robotics#Sce
Robb Report

Meet the Cyberkat, a Miniature Remote-Controlled EV Designed to Help You Clear Snow

Tesla’s Cybertruck has encountered a number of delays on the road to production, but that hasn’t stopped the highly anticipated polygonal pickup from inspiring a myriad of new concepts along the way. The latest of these is a miniature, remote-controlled snowcat designed to help you clear snow in the depth of winter. The aptly named CyberKat was penned by Ryan Butler of the startup Spyker Workshop. With a sharp, angular silhouette and very few curves, the sleek electric vehicle is the mirror image of its muse but is fitted with wide tracks that allow it to cut through a thick white...
CARS
impressiveinteriordesign.com

Tips for Choosing Appliance Repair Services

You buy home appliances to make your life easier. It’s tough to visualize running home operations without appliances; it would be very tiresome. Buying the right appliances for your home saves you lots of time and energy that you would have otherwise spent doing some tasks manually. Once you have these appliances in your home, you must ensure that you give them the best care.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Nasa’s alien-hunting James Webb Space Telescope gets first surprise breakthrough as its lifetime ‘significantly’ extended

Nasa’s new James Webb Space Telescope has seen its first major breakthrough, with the agency announcing it will last “significantly” longer than previously expected.The prevision of the launch last week, and its flight since, mean that it will have enough fuel to “allow support of science operations for significantly more than a 10-year science lifetime”, Nasa said. The minimum timeline for the mission is five years.The science work of the space telescope is powered in part by solar panels, which Nasa recently said had been deployed successfully. But it also relies on more traditional propellant to allow it to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
CleanTechnica

NREL Wind Energy Program Demonstrates Innovation & Leadership Throughout 2021

From advancing wind energy science, technologies, and materials to demonstrating thought leadership on a worldwide scale, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s (NREL’s) Wind Energy Program played a powerful role in maximizing the impact of wind energy during 2021. The following examples represent just the tip of the blade...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
baltimorenews.net

5 Great Tips for Choosing the Best Commercial Truck Repair Shop

Based on the kind of business you have and run, your fleet of cars can be daily drivers, such as economy compacts, sedans, tractor-trailers, or heavy-duty pickups. But regardless of the kind of cars you have, they will need routine maintenance to ascertain they last for a long time and run strong.
SOFTWARE
nei.org

All Eyes on Nuclear: A Look Back at 2021

2021 saw a series of inflection points in the nuclear industry, and as calls to combat climate change have increased, nuclear’s role in our clean energy future has become more important than ever. It’s clear that to achieve net zero, we need always-on carbon-free nuclear energy. The past year’s climate commitments, international partnerships, and technological innovations reflect the vast interest in and excitement for nuclear energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Xcel Energy's stock leads utilities sector in losses as about 15,000 Colorado customers remain without power

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. slumped 1.4% in midday trading Friday, and was the biggest decliner among the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF's components. The company said it has restored service for about 80% of its customers that lost power as a result of the "extremely high winds and wildfires" in Colorado. The company said about 15,000 customers remain without power, which suggests about 75,000 customers had lost power. The company said it currently has about 350 employees and contractors working to restore power. Xcel's stock has now gained 0.9% this year, while the S&P's utilities sector ETF has gained 13.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 27.1%.
COLORADO STATE
newyorkcitynews.net

5 Great Tips for Choosing the Best Commercial Truck Repair Shop

Based on the kind of business you have and run, your fleet of cars can be daily drivers, such as economy compacts, sedans, tractor-trailers, or heavy-duty pickups. But regardless of the kind of cars you have, they will need routine maintenance to ascertain they last for a long time and run strong.
SOFTWARE
neworleanssun.com

5 Great Tips for Choosing the Best Commercial Truck Repair Shop

Based on the kind of business you have and run, your fleet of cars can be daily drivers, such as economy compacts, sedans, tractor-trailers, or heavy-duty pickups. But regardless of the kind of cars you have, they will need routine maintenance to ascertain they last for a long time and run strong.
SOFTWARE
charlottestar.com

5 Great Tips for Choosing the Best Commercial Truck Repair Shop

Based on the kind of business you have and run, your fleet of cars can be daily drivers, such as economy compacts, sedans, tractor-trailers, or heavy-duty pickups. But regardless of the kind of cars you have, they will need routine maintenance to ascertain they last for a long time and run strong.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy