DNP-TIP-2021-06, Use of Hyperspectral Imaging for the Identification of Boric Acid and Other Types of Materials

Peltier effects, which produce a heat flux at the junction of two different materials, have been an important technology for heating and cooling by electrical means. Whereas Peltier devices have advantages such as cleanliness, silence, compactness, flexibility, reliability, and efficiency, relatively complicated modular structures are unavoidable, leading to a higher cost than that of commonly used refrigeration technology. Here, we provide a concept of a Peltier device composed of a single magnetic material exhibiting a first-order magnetic transition. Our concept is based on a controllable junction structure consisting of two magnetic phases with opposite Peltier coefficients instead of a semiconductor junction. Using \({\mathrm{Mn}}_{1.96}{\mathrm{Cr}}_{0.04}\mathrm{Sb}\) samples with the first-order magnetic transition between ferrimagnetic (FI) and antiferromagnetic (AF) states, we successfully made a stable junction structure of AF/FI/AF by a pulse heating method and achieved a maximum Peltier coefficient of 0.58Â mV. Our device concept was further verified by a numerical simulation based on a finite element method. The single-material Peltier effect reported here avoids a complex device design involving material junctions and is importantly reconfigurable.
