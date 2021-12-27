Let There Be Light

Prophet and President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is inviting everyone to transform lives during the Christmas season. “When so many around us are burdened with fear and uncertainty,” President Nelson said in a new video, “I invite you to make room in your heart for those around you who may be struggling to see the light of the Savior and to feel His love. No gifts will mean as much as acts of pure love you offer to the lonely, the worn down and the weary. These are gifts that remind us and them of the true reason for the season: the gift of God’s Son, Jesus Christ, who was born to cast out all fear and bring everlasting light and joy to all who follow Him.”

