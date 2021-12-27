ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Let There Be Light

By WandererCatholicNews
In the Book of Genesis, God begins the work of creation by saying, “Let there be light.” And light is indeed the central theme of the creation, whether that be the old creation or the new creation in Christ. The parallel creation story which we find in the Prologue to the...

The Herald-Mail

Let's not let go of Christmas just yet

It’s the day after Christmas, but I’m not ready to let the holiday pass just yet, especially since today is Sunday and it’s still the holiday weekend. Besides, in Christian tradition, on the days following Jesus’ birth, word was still spreading that the Christ child was born.
FESTIVAL
Brawley community lets their light shine

BRAWLEY — Christ Community Church Brawley (CCCB) lit up candles on the night of Christmas Eve as they prepared to celebrate the birth of the “light of the world in the form of a baby,” said Pastor Sean Arviso, Friday, Dec. 24, in Brawley. Christmas decorations, champurrado,...
BRAWLEY, CA
Daily Gate City

The Light of Christmas, the light of the Savior

Prophet and President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is inviting everyone to transform lives during the Christmas season. “When so many around us are burdened with fear and uncertainty,” President Nelson said in a new video, “I invite you to make room in your heart for those around you who may be struggling to see the light of the Savior and to feel His love. No gifts will mean as much as acts of pure love you offer to the lonely, the worn down and the weary. These are gifts that remind us and them of the true reason for the season: the gift of God’s Son, Jesus Christ, who was born to cast out all fear and bring everlasting light and joy to all who follow Him.”
RELIGION
The Joy Of Christmas

Once again the season of Christmas is almost upon us, as we journey through the weeks of Advent in expectation of commemorating the birth of Jesus on Christmas Day. This should obviously be a cause of great joy for us, and in fact this very point was emphasized by the Angel who appeared to the shepherds on that wonderful night two thousand years ago.
RELIGION
Christmas With St. Augustine

St. Augustine, the bishop of Hippo, is widely known as the author of Confessions and The City of God. His sermons are less well known, but worthy also. As the fourth and fifth century Church limited the power to deliver sermons to bishops, devising and delivering sermons was an important part of his life.
RELIGION
A Time For Song

Christmas is the time for joyful singing. While we may often grow tired of the commercialized songs that sweep into our lives during the Christmas season, such songs and their longevity nevertheless speak to a truth that we should embrace about the Christmas season. Singing is an expression of joy and an essential component of Christianity; after all, the Psalms are replete with joyful expressions to the Lord.
RELIGION
The First Christmas: Our Lady's Perspective

When the angel Gabriel appeared to Our Lady at the Annunciation and delivered his startling message, it must have taken her some time to adjust to its implications. She who had intended to remain a virgin was told that she would bear a Son, and that He would be Divine!
RELIGION
Winston-Salem Journal

Richard Groves: On the darkest night, let there be light

Several summers ago, I installed a Little Free Library on the corner of our lot. It has been a source of continual satisfaction to watch people, strangers for the most part, take books from the library or bring books to replenish the dwindling stock. One morning just before Christmas last...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
A Visit From Old St. Nicholas… And One Hundred Fifty-Three Other Friends From Heaven

An aging school gymnasium is just about the last place one would expect to find Heaven on Earth. Yet for two hours one Friday evening earlier this month, that is precisely what the school gym of my own parish became, thanks to a visit from an all-star cast of heroes — a collection of more than 150 relics of saints and blesseds, over 150 tiny corporeal mementos of the greatest men and women to walk the face of the Earth since the time of their Divine Master, with four relics of His earthly sojourn heading the collection.
RELIGION
The State-Journal

'Lights on Farmbrook'

'Lights on Farmbrook': Howes entertaining neighbors with Christmas light show. If you had trouble getting in the Christmas spirit, it's not too late. Just drive by 400 Far…
POLITICS
