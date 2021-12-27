ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

23-year-old woman and her 88-year-old terminally ill grandfather graduate college together

By Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Melanie Salazar and Rene Neira went...

#Graduate College
The Charleston Press

Vaccine hesitant hospitalized kickboxer discharged himself from hospital because he wanted to treat the “little virus” by himself, dies weeks later

Millions of people worldwide still remain vaccine hesitant for all the wrong reasons despite the fact that hundreds of studies shows that Covid-19 vaccines are working great in preventing severe condition and death. From vaccine mandates to different kinds of incentives, it looks like that nothing will make this group of people to change their minds over the vaccines.
Upworthy

88-year-old working toward college degree since the '50s graduates with 23-year-old granddaughter

An 88-year-old who postponed his educational goals for many years to build a family and a banking career, finally saw his decades of hard work pay off, earlier this month. Rene Neira proved it's never too late to make dreams come true when he received a degree in recognition in economics from the University of Texas at San Antonio. "He was very passionate about urban and economic development of the southside of San Antonio. In the 1960s, he did a lot of advocacy through civic engagement. He participated in rallies and marches and got involved with local government. From that time, one of his life's goal was to earn a degree in economics," his granddaughter, Melanie Salazar, told TODAY.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

