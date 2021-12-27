23-year-old woman and her 88-year-old terminally ill grandfather graduate college together

An 88-year-old who postponed his educational goals for many years to build a family and a banking career, finally saw his decades of hard work pay off, earlier this month. Rene Neira proved it's never too late to make dreams come true when he received a degree in recognition in economics from the University of Texas at San Antonio. "He was very passionate about urban and economic development of the southside of San Antonio. In the 1960s, he did a lot of advocacy through civic engagement. He participated in rallies and marches and got involved with local government. From that time, one of his life's goal was to earn a degree in economics," his granddaughter, Melanie Salazar, told TODAY.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO