Remember when the Xbox Series X released and didn’t have any launch titles to go with it? This was a far cry away from the humble Atari 7800, a console that came with a game built in: Asteroids; my first exposure to this absolute classic. Load the console up without a cartridge slotted in and it would launch this seminal arcade space shooter. That is no longer the case here, but Asteroids: Recharged won’t require a new console to play as it arrives on Xbox in a new and rebooted manner. How has one of the earliest video games fared in the 21st Century and the age of reboots and revamps?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO