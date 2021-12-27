ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Molly Wore A Stunning Oscar de la Renta Gown On Her Wedding Day, While Her Bridesmaids Wore Valentino

By Marsha Badger
hiphopnc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can’t help think about season 1, episode 1 where Molly questions if her broken p*ssy will ever get married. Full fast forward to the series finale where our dotting bride marries the man that’s been right under her nose for the last couple of seasons. As...

hiphopnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Pops in a Little Red Dress, Tights and Chic Black Booties for Holiday Trip With Husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton did the holidays in a romantic way. The entrepreneur and socialite posted a festive photoset on Instagram yesterday to commemorate her holiday season travels. In the pictures, Hilton summarizes her visit to London that showed her staying at some of the country’s most premier hotels, including one from her namesake. She was joined by her husband, Carter Reum, and they used this occasion as a new episode of Paris’ honeymoon travel series. For one of the ensembles in the photos, Hilton is wearing a red, black and white tweed long-sleeve dress that featured a row of bedazzled buttons down...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar De La Renta
Footwear News

Ciara Strikes a Pose in Silky Red Slip Dress and Heeled Black Boots

Ciara is a beautiful lady in red. On Wednesday, the “Level Up” songstress took to Instagram to share a slew of new photos. The songwriter has been on a holiday posting spree sharing sweet moments with her family and funny videos of herself. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) This time, she posed solo in a red dress from her fashion line, Lita by Ciara. The silky cowl slip dress features a minimal silhouette and flattering neckline. She paired the festive number with a short-sleeve white T-shirt. The “All You’ve Got” star accessorized with several gold bracelets...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Insecure: Molly's Wedding Was a Celebration of New Beginnings and Oscar de la Renta

The epitome of growth. On Dec. 26, Insecure wrapped up its fifth and final season, giving fans closure and characters happy endings in a string of flash-forwards. While the show has been centered around Issa Dee (Issa Rae), it's her group of girls and their professional and personal plot lines that have kept us locked in since 2015, which is why it was so important for the finale to touch on each of them. But we're here to talk about Molly (Yvonne Orji) and Taurean (Leonard Robinson) and their beautiful love story that was complete with a stunning Oscar de la Renta wedding dress.
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Dress#Wedding Party#Oscardelarenta#Insecurehbo#Hellobeautiful Com
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself Before Seeing The Plunging Sequin Dress That Scarlett Johansson Just Wore—We're Speechless!

Sequins were a big hit on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet on Tuesday, December 7th – and now we think we know why! We imagine every celeb was frantically calling their stylist when they saw Scarlett Johansson’s seductive, plunging sequin gown, which she wore to the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, December 5th. We actually can’t believe our eyes!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

Sandra Bullock’s Catsuit At 'The Unforgivable' Premiere Was Better Than Any Red Carpet Gown

There is a new trend celebrities are endorsing: catsuits. The Kardashian family were early adopters of the one-piece look for fancy events — who could forget Kourtney Kardashian’s head-to-toe outfit in 2020 or Kim Kardashian’s hot pink Balenciaga attire for her Saturday Night Live appearance. Just last month, Hailey Bieber’s 25th birthday outfit also encompassed the figure-hugging item. Instead of a dress, she wore a velvet black one-piece from Saint Laurent. Now, this month, even Sandra Bullock rocked a catsuit to The Unforgivable premiere, proving she endorses the trend as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Pops in Yellow Pussybow Top, Purple Flared Pants and Burgundy Booties for Rockefeller Plaza Performance

Alicia Keys makes ice skating a stylish event. The “Diary” singer performed at the Rockefeller ice skating rink today, where she wore a bright and colorful getup. For the ensemble, Keys threw on a yellow blouse that featured a pussy-bow necktie. Over it, she donned a matching vest that incorporated yellow floral appliques. Also, Keys paired the pieces with plum-colored pants that added a perfect touch of color contrast. She accessorized the outfit with shiny silver dangling earrings that perfectly complimented her vibe. When it came down to the shoes, Keys popped on a pair of burgundy pointed-toe booties that helped to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Kim Kardashian Wore Head-to-Toe Spandex For Christmas

Kim Kardashian is finishing off the year in her signature 2021 style: head-to-toe Spandex by Balenciaga. From her Saturday Night Live bodysuit to her iconic Met Gala face-covering 'fit, the reality star sported this trend all year long, so why would Christmas be any different?. On Monday, Kardashian shared an...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Minka Kelly’s Fashion Evolution: From Boho Style to Red Carpet Glam

Minka Kelly’s breezy style epitomizes versatility. For years, the “Roommate” star has become known for her California-meets-contemporary looks. On the red carpet, Kelly favors gowns with intricate floral and lace patterns from designers like Carolina Herrera. Off the carpet, she frequently wears casual jeans, blouses and midi dresses with a chic nonchalance, paired with sharp jackets and leather totes. When it comes to footwear, Kelly—recently spotted with Trevor Noah, whom many are rumoring to be his girlfriend—keeps her styles equally sharp and classic. During press circuits, appearances and formal occasions, she can be seen in peep-toe and pointed-toe pumps, as well as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Sparkles in Disco Cutout Minidress and Sky-High Sandals at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Kate Beckinsale brought disco glamour to the Carversteak grand opening at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “Guilty Party” actress hit the red carpet in a long-sleeved black minidress. The style featured sharp shoulders and long sleeves, as well as allover sequins for added drama. However, it also featured daring elements like a plunging neckline, front cutout and side slit. Beckinsale kept the rest of her look sleek, pairing the dress with sparkling hoop earrings and a bow-knotted hairstyle. When it came to shoes, the “Farming” star elevated her ensemble with a pair of black platform sandals. The style included silky...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy