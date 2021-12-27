ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alan Weissman, MD

By Alan Weissman is a radiologist.
 5 days ago

A satirical response to “An open letter to radiologists from a jilted orthopedic surgeon.”. “I...

KevinMD.com

Vincent Roddy, MD

As an emergency department medical director and physician, a busy emergency department can be a thing of beauty to me. We work hard to set up systems that will provide the care our patients need. Despite our best efforts, almost daily, variables occur that throw the system into chaos and lead to inefficiency. The COVID-19 pandemic unveiled and exacerbated many challenges that affect our ability to provide the …
Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
A ‘very strange’ omicron variant symptom has emerged

A strange omicron variant symptom has emerged as COVID-19 has continued to spread across the country. Dr. John Torres, NBC News senior medical correspondent, told the “Today” show that one of the most common COVID-19 symptoms — loss of taste and smell — has not been common among omicron variant patients.
Laws shield hospitals from families who believe loved ones contracted COVID as patients

By Lauren Weber and Christina Jewett, Kaiser Health News After Amanda Wilson lost her son, Braden, 15, to COVID-19 in early 2021, she tried to honor his memory. She put up a lending library box in his name. She plans to give the money she saved for his college education to other teens who love […] The post Laws shield hospitals from families who believe loved ones contracted COVID as patients appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Maryland Hospital Association Calls For Limited Public Health Emergency Declaration

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saying hospitals are nearly full and emergency departments are stretched thin, the Maryland Hospital Association is asking Gov. Larry Hogan to reinstate a limited public health emergency. The organization’s request comes as Maryland sees its COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record levels, and as some hospitals have pivoted to crisis protocols to help manage the growing number of patients they’re treating. “We respectfully ask the Governor and Secretary of Health to help the hospitals by offering the flexibilities and protections that a limited PHE affords,” MHA President & CEO Bob Atlas said in a statement. The MHA noted that officials previously declared a...
Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
Md. hospitals advocate asks Hogan for emergency declaration

BALTIMORE (AP) — An advocate for Maryland’s hospitals says Gov. Larry Hogan should reinstate a public health emergency because of staffing and capacity challenges from a COVID-19 case surge. Maryland Hospital Association CEO Bob Atlas said Tuesday such an action by Hogan would show how serious the situation is. He told The Baltimore Sun that hospitals are nearly full, emergency departments are stretched thin and nursing shortages are exacerbating problems. A Hogan spokesman says the adminstration already has taken proactive steps to help hospitals and that additional action will be taken as necessary. A public health emergency was in place for a year and a half until August.
Nurse Who Received First Covid Shot in The U.S. Is Now A Vaccine Activist

New York nurse Sandra Lindsay has become a fierce advocate for the COVID vaccine after becoming the first recipient of the shot in the U.S. In recent weeks, Lindsay has made several public appearances as part of the country’s most extensive vaccine campaign, NBC News reports. Speaking in panels, Zoom town halls, and other events, Lindsay proudly promotes the jab to Americans who are still reluctant to receive the vaccine.
Frederick Co. brings mask mandate back

Frederick County, Maryland, is the latest municipality to bring back its mask mandate amid exploding COVID-19 cases. Everyone 5 and up in the county is required to mask up in public indoor spaces starting Friday at 5 p.m. Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner called for an emergency health meeting and...
