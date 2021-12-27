ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

High-Fiber Diet Associated With Improved Progression-Free Survival And Response To Immunotherapy In Melanoma Patients

Cover picture for the articleStrongest correlation seen in patients not using probiotic supplements. Patients with melanoma who reported eating more fiber-rich foods when they began immunotherapy treatment survived longer without cancer growth than patients with insufficient dietary fiber intake, according to new research from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center published today in...

Comments / 0

