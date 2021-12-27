High-Fiber Diet Associated With Improved Progression-Free Survival And Response To Immunotherapy In Melanoma Patients

Results from a large study are expected to help determine the best treatment approach for some people with an advanced form of melanoma. The NCI-sponsored clinical trial, called DREAMseq, included people with metastatic melanoma whose tumors had a specific mutation in the BRAF gene, called V600. It tested initially giving patients a combination of the immunotherapy drugs ipilimumab (Yervoy) and nivolumab (Opdivo) or a combination of the targeted therapies dabrafenib (Tafinlar) and trametinib (Mekinist). In both patient groups, once the initial treatment was no longer working, they were switched to the other treatment combination.

