ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

The Many Vehicles Of Meditation

By Community Marketing
kkfi.org
 3 days ago

Have you ever tried to meditate regularly but had trouble sticking to it? Have you told yourself that you just...

kkfi.org

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

3 Ways Meditation Can Catapult Your Career

Anyone that’s been to a yoga class recently has heard of the concept of meditation. Chances are, in 2019, you will start hearing about it more in the workplace, too. According to a report by the CDC, the number of American adults saying they meditated jumped from 4.1% in 2012 to 14.2% in 2018.
YOGA
Vogue Magazine

How a Daily Zoom Meditation Group Transformed My Life in 2021

Making New Year’s resolutions for 2022 has become less a matter of aspiration than of urgency. With our collective blood pressure on the rise and a host of other pandemic-induced stresses ticking up, self-care, as we are constantly reminded, is now a necessity, not an indulgence. Trouble is, the ever-growing number of approaches—via apps, books, and downloads offering pathways to health, wealth, and happiness—is only adding to our to-do lists and feelings of overwhelm. Whether instructing us to invest barefoot, think like a monk, or date like a bitch, these myriad routes to self-improvement threaten to make our lives more complicated and wearisome, not calmer and more mindful.
YOGA
TrendHunter.com

Children Meditation Tools

Children are always on the go, but when it is time to wind down or calm down, the ‘Kids Meditation Turtle’ helps with its soothing sounds. Children and parents can choose from nine children-oriented guided meditations and three sleep soundtracks. The base has no screen, creating a screen-free environment giving children a break from the constant blue light and potentially distracting interactions.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Manhattan Mercury

Could Meditation Strengthen Your Immune System?

THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Meditation done at an intense level may bring a significant boost to the inner workings of your immune system. The finding follows a blood sample analysis that took pre- and post-meditation snapshots of genetic activity among more than 100 men and women. That...
YOGA
MarketWatch

Does meditation make you bad with money?

Mindfulness meditation might be good for your well-being, but the process of non-judgmentally focusing on the present instead of, say, the future as most long-term investors are encouraged to do, could be bad for your wealth. Or at least so say the authors of a new research report, Being Present:...
YOGA
themusicuniverse.com

Music and Meditation: How to reduce stress

In today’s fast-paced world, stress has become one of the most common issues faced by people. It has many causes, some of which are work, studies, difficult relationships and more. Before you learn how to manage stress, you should be able to recognize it. So let’s give definition to this term!
YOGA
dance.nyc

Table of Silence Meditation Variation

In solidarity, we dedicate Buglisi Dance Theatre's Table of Silence Project Meditation Variation to Global Healing and Peace. On Buglisi Dance Theatre's YouTube channel (up for 48 hours). Direct Link to 12/19 meditation and Live Chat. Buglisi Dance Theatre and the world community of Table of Silence Project dance artists...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Yoga
belmarrahealth.com

How Meditation May Boost the Immune System

New research suggests that meditation done at an intense level could help to strengthen the immune system. These findings come after researchers analyzed blood samples from pre- and post-meditation genetic activity among more than 100 men and women. The study involved 106 men and women with an average age of...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
The Eagle-Tribune

Ask Joan: The benefits of meditation

Question: I’ve found that I’m becoming more anxious lately, and some of my friends have recommended meditation. I don’t know a lot about it but have heard it’s becoming more popular. Is this something worth exploring?. Answer: This season is a time when many people celebrate...
YOGA
Colby College

When it Comes to Meditation, There’s No Right Way

Jacob Young's neuroscience study asks whether one style of meditation impacts the brain differently than another. Want to improve your meditation practice? If so, be wary of devices or “experts” telling you there’s only one proper way. So says Jacob Young ’20, a lifelong meditator skeptical of...
WATERVILLE, ME
marthastewart.com

This Is How Evening Meditations Differ from Daytime Ones

Tired of being overwhelmed with stress after a long day? Sick of staying up all night as your mind swirls non-stop? Whatever the case may be, a nighttime meditation could be just the thing you need to unwind. They're different from daytime meditations, which means they're worth adding to your evening routine even if you already practice this form of self-care in the morning.
YOGA
mysolluna.com

Winter Energy: Embracing The Dark Meditation

Hi Beauties and welcome to our practical enlightenment meditation, where our theme today is Winter Energy: Embracing the Dark. Sometimes there’s this idea that winter is darker and colder and not as good summer or spring, but this is a misconception. There is great power to be found in...
YOGA
zip06.com

Winter Mindfulness Meditation Starts Online in January

Mindfulness meditation is designed to help participants manage negative emotions and find inner peace. (Photo courtesy of the Scranton Memorial Library) Scranton Memorial Library in Madison will be offering Winter Mindfulness Meditation on Thursdays, from Jan. 13 to Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Meditation is a technique used to reduce stress and anxiety. The uncertain times right now are creating even more stress and anxiety and everyone is very much in need of taking time to relax. These Mindfulness Meditation sessions are designed to help participants manage negative emotions while finding inner peace.
MADISON, CT
Yoga Journal

This Meditation Encourages You to Embrace Your Active Mind

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. In this 9-minute practice, Jivana Heyman, founder of Accessible Yoga, will guide you through an alternate-breathing exercise before settling into a meditation to embrace the mind’s ability, spontaneity, and activity—all without judgment.
YOGA
skinnynews.com

Meditation for a New You in a New Year

New year, new you. But what’s the best way to go about the new you? An Arizona State University neuroscientist says it’s meditation. But not just any kind. Yi-Yuan Tang has studied the brain for more than 30 years. He says that after only five to 10 meditation sessions, your brain can change for the better, bringing a host of benefits. When Tang started his career 30 years ago in medical school, the emphasis was on the Western approach to medicine: medication and surgery.
YOGA
Gadget Flow

The best meditation gadgets to help calm your mind

Want to meditate more in the new year? Make doing so achievable by creating the right environment with some of the best meditation gadgets out there. You’ve got a lot going on during the day, so when it comes time to meditate, clearing your thoughts can be a challenge. That’s where a meditation gadget like the HoomBand can help. Its tech encourages relaxation and even provides guided meditations.
TECHNOLOGY
Noorain Hassan

Learn Meditation Benefits in Under Two Minutes

Meditation is a practice that dates back thousands of years. It has been practiced in various forms and for multiple purposes, but the most common modern usage is to achieve inner peace and relaxation. Meditation involves sitting still in silence for an extended period, allowing your thoughts to wander freely without judgment or analysis. The goal is to quiet all of the internal voices you've accumulated over the years and clear your mind. Meditating benefits are as follows:

Comments / 0

Community Policy