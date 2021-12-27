The Many Vehicles Of Meditation

Making New Year’s resolutions for 2022 has become less a matter of aspiration than of urgency. With our collective blood pressure on the rise and a host of other pandemic-induced stresses ticking up, self-care, as we are constantly reminded, is now a necessity, not an indulgence. Trouble is, the ever-growing number of approaches—via apps, books, and downloads offering pathways to health, wealth, and happiness—is only adding to our to-do lists and feelings of overwhelm. Whether instructing us to invest barefoot, think like a monk, or date like a bitch, these myriad routes to self-improvement threaten to make our lives more complicated and wearisome, not calmer and more mindful.

YOGA ・ 14 DAYS AGO