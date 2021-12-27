ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Hear what Sean McVay told the Rams in the locker room after beating the Vikings

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tX1Uv_0dWw7Vzx00

Even though the Vikings were without Dalvin Cook, Sunday’s win by the Rams was an impressive one. They overcame Matthew Stafford’s three interceptions and went on to win 30-23 on the road, their fourth straight victory in December.

Sean McVay was fired up to see his team come together in a tough stretch due to a COVID-19 outbreak and several injuries suffered by key players, sharing his excitement in the locker room after their Week 16 win.

As the Rams always do after a win, they shared audio of McVay’s speech in the locker room, recognizing guys who contributed to the victory. On Sunday, it was Travin Howard, Alaric Jackson and Brandon Powell who got a shoutout from the coach for the way they played against Minnesota.

“I can’t say enough about just the complementary ball, picking one another up when we needed,” he said. “Once we get into the playoffs, we know that’s not the end goal. We’ve got to do a great job gathering ourselves, getting ourselves ready to go, go get a dub next week against a tough Baltimore Ravens football team. We’re right where we want to be right now. You guys finished the month of December undefeated.”

You can listen to the full locker room speech below.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Brett Favre Very Clear

During Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Rodgers set the Green Bay Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes with his 443rd score through the air. In doing so, he surpassed his former teammate and NFL legend Brett Favre. After the game, Rodgers expressed what it was...
NFL
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Wishes He Was Brave Enough To Ask Bill Belichick For His New Year’s Resolution Following A Loss

BOSTON (CBS) — Shortly after the Patriots suffered a crushing divisional defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Bill Belichick was hit with a question way out of left field. A reporter bravely took the microphone and asked the Patriots head coach if he’d like to share his New Year’s resolution with the world. Belichick, obviously, did not answer. He’s never in a good mood following a loss, but to the surprise of many, he kindly declined the request. He said he may even revisit this week. The question garnered quite a bit of attention throughout the NFL on Sunday, and on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ramsnfl
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancé Has Message For Doubters

On Oct. 24, the Kansas City Chiefs fell to 3-4 on the season. Since then, they’ve rattled off eight wins in a row. This past Sunday, the Chiefs dismantled the Steelers en route to yet another AFC West Title. Patrick Mahomes led the charge for the reigning AFC champions with 258 passing yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Candidates mentioned as Las Vegas Raiders next head coach

The Las Vegas Raiders will be hiring a new head coach to replace Jon Gruden and according to reports, four candidates are already in play. According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders are expected to look at multiple head coaching candidates, including Todd Bowles, Leslie Frazier, Gus Bradley, Rich Bisaccia, according to league sources.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Who are John Madden’s children?

JOHN Madden, famed NFL head coach and broadcaster, died on December 28 at age 85. Madden's "unexpected" death was confirmed in a press release by the NFL. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather," the press release from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reads in part.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Philip Rivers News

Philip Rivers could be making a return to the NFL in the coming days. Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for this Sunday’s contest against the Raiders. Wentz is unvaccinated which means he has to be out for 10 days. The earliest...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy