Global Prescription Opioid Litigation Settlement Agreement

A Tennessee nurse practitioner was arrested today for allegedly distributing prescription drugs unlawfully from the medical clinic she owned and operated. According to court documents, Kelly McCallum, 39, of Dyersburg, unlawfully prescribed controlled substances, including oxycodone and hydrocodone, at the Convenient Care Clinic (Clinic). Over approximately four years, McCallum prescribed more than two million opioid pills and more than 900,000 pills containing benzodiazepines. McCallum is alleged to have provided prescriptions to individuals with whom she had close personal relationships, including individuals with whom she had sexual relationships. She is also alleged to have prescribed dangerous combinations of controlled substances to her patients and, when she was out of the office, left pre-signed prescriptions for staff to distribute controlled substances in her absence. McCallum also faces health care fraud charges for allegedly billing TennCare and Medicare for fraudulent office visits on days that she was away from the Clinic.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO