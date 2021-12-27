ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss OVERTAKES Rishi Sunak as Tory members' favourite to replace Boris Johnson after Chancellor announced tax-funded spending increases in Budget

By David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Liz Truss has leapt ahead of Rishi Sunak as Tory members' favourite to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, a new poll suggests.

The UK's top diplomat and new leading Brexit negotiator leapfrogged the Chancellor in party popularity after his tax-and-spend budget in November, new figures suggest.

Mr Sunak unveiled a free-spending Budget last month, choosing to 'invest' rather than 'retrench' after the pandemic hammered the country.

Departmental spending will go up by £150billion over this parliament - an average of 3.8 per cent a year in real terms, the fastest rate this century.

There was also extra spending for schools and benefits. Additionally this year Mr Johnson, backed by the Treasury, unveiled major reform to social care funded by a hike in national Insurance payments.

This appears to have gone down badly with Conservative members, who favoured Mr Sunak top move from No11 to No10 in a Conservative Home poll in August.

When the same question was asked of readers today, Ms Truss had surged past him.

A regularly popular figure with members, Ms Truss was promoted to the Foreign Office in the last reshuffle.

She also took on EU negotiation responsibilities when lord Frost resigned as Brexit Minister last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28DSRq_0dWw6O1t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37AGJA_0dWw6O1t00
The UK's top diplomat and new leading Brexit negotiator leapfrogged the Chancellor in party popularity after his tax-and-spend budget in November, new figures suggest.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LdERb_0dWw6O1t00

However, the findings come after a separate poll suggested Mr Sunak was more popular with the general public.

A poll for MailOnline on Christmas Day found broad support for the Tories getting rid of Mr Johnson as leader - with 25 per cent backing the idea and another 35 per cent saying they felt 'strongly' it was the right thing.

The research by Redfield & Wilton Strategies suggest that Rishi Sunak would be the preferred replacement in No10.

Some 29 per cent thought he would be better and a further 14 per cent saw him as a 'significant' upgrade - superior figures to both Ms Truss and Sajid Javid, two other ministers often touted for the top job.

Asked to pick a new Tory leader from a range of potential candidates, a third of the party's supporters plumped for the Chancellor. Just 9 per cent chose Ms Truss.

Keir Starmer was seen as an improvement by 48 per cent, while 25 per cent believed he would be worse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444rCi_0dWw6O1t00
A poll for MailOnline found broad support for the Tories getting rid of Mr Johnson as leader
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Mx6Y_0dWw6O1t00
Some 29 per cent thought Rishi Sunak would be better as PM, and a further 14 per cent saw him as a 'significant' upgrade - superior figures to Liz Truss

Boris Johnson will get his first glimpse of Christmas infections in a crunch meeting with his top advisers Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance that will examine whether new legal curbs are required ahead of the last social hurrah of 2021.

People in Scotland and Wales are waking to new rules announced before Christmas that include Hogmanay celebrations cancelled for the second year in a row in Edinburgh.

Downing Street, which described the meeting between the PM and his advisers as routine, is understood to be leaning towards new guidance urging people in England to be careful and limit contacts – rather than imposing new legally binding restrictions such as table service in pubs or limits on household mixing.

But this could change if data on hospitalisations suggests the NHS could be overwhelmed by a wave of coronavirus infections.

Full legal curbs would require Parliament to be recalled - which can be done within 48 hours - and would trigger already furious Tory backbenchers and cause serious problems for the hospitality industry.

The Prime Minister faced warnings from within the Cabinet and from his restive backbenchers not to over-react.

One minister told the Guardian that the data was 'struggling to be persuasive' of the need for law changes.

And Cotswolds MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, treasurer of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories, told LBC: 'The latest figures we had before Christmas showed that the number of cases in hospital was relatively stable - and that is the main measure why we need any further lockdowns, is to deal with infectivity in hospitals, and I don't see that before Christmas.

'So, I hope the Prime Minister will be very, very cautious before introducing further measures.'

Sir Geoffrey said people were 'taking matters into their own hands and being very cautious themselves', adding: 'That is the best answer in this situation - let people make their own decisions.'

Meanwhile teaching unions warned that whole year groups of pupils could be sent home from school in January due to Covid-related staff shortages.

They warned that students due to sit mocks and other exams would have to be prioritised if widespread illness occurs among teachers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Javid warns Covid curbs must be ‘last resort’ as pandemic enters third year

Restrictions on freedom “must be an absolute last resort” and the UK must look to “live alongside” coronavirus in 2022, the Health Secretary has said.But Sajid Javid said the record-breaking Omicron wave of infection will “test the limits of finite NHS capacity even more than a typical winter” as reports suggested a work from home order in England could be in place for most of January to slow the spread of the highly transmissible variant.Government figures showed a further 189,846 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the UK on Friday, another new record for daily reported cases.But a leading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Tony Blair and Covid officials receive knighthoods

Queen Elizabeth II on Friday announced a knighthood for former prime minister Tony Blair, while the traditional New Year's Honours also decorated officials who  spearheaded Britain's fight against Covid-19. The Queen personally appointed Blair as Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the most senior order of knighthood. She previously knighted former Conservative prime minister John Major in this way in 2005. Blair, now 68, defeated Major with a landslide Labour victory in 1997 and spent a decade in office.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

2021: How an ‘amazing’ year went from hope to despair for Boris Johnson

As he sat down to write his New Year’s message to the nation 12 months ago, Boris Johnson was in ebullient mood.Like millions of Britons, the PM was relieved to put a miserable 2020 behind him and welcome a year which must surely be better.Johnson was brimming with confidence. The nation was an “an amazing moment”, with “the end of the journey” of coronavirus nearing and “global Britain” ready to seize the opportunities of Brexit with both hands.Looking back from the end of the year - with the UK braced for a fresh wave of deaths and restrictions from Omicron,...
INDIA
The Independent

Trust broken with the EU in row over Northern Ireland Protocol – Sefcovic

“London has breached a great deal of trust” with Europe the bloc’s chief negotiator has claimed.European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic told German news website Der Spiegel that problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol – a way to maintain a free-flowing land border on the island of Ireland after Brexit – meant the UK “broke international law” in trying to get round the arrangement.But he said he is still confident that a compromise can be found between the two sides, although he admitted it will not be easy.Mr Sefcovic told Der Spiegel he is “pragmatic” about Foreign Secretary Liz...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Patrick Vallance
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Chris Whitty
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson says Omicron causing ‘real problems’ as he makes first appearance in 10 days

Boris Johnson has made his first public appearance in 10 days and urged more people to get vaccinated, amid questions about where has been as Covid cases mount.Newspaper front pages questioned the PM’s whereabouts at the start of the week, with Mr Johnson notably absent from the airwaves despite the worrying situation.On a visit to a vaccine centre on Wednesday morning the prime minister said the Omicron variant was causing “real problems” but that people could enjoy New Year celebrations cautiously.Calling on more people to come forward to get jabbed, he said in some wards as many as 90...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Shoppers creep back to High Streets and retail parks after Boxing Day sales slump with footfall now just 27% down on pre-pandemic levels after Boris gave green light to New Year's Eve

Shoppers hunting for a post-Christmas bargain are beginning a slow creep back to Britain's high streets, figures have today revealed. After a disappointing Boxing Day sales in terms of footfall - down more than a third on 2019 - figures today show the gap is narrowing on pre-pandemic levels. Footfall...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Boris Johnson urges revellers to take a test for New Year despite supply issues

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged revellers to take a coronavirus test ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations but many people cannot access one amid supply issues.Mr Johnson encouraged punters to enjoy the night in a “cautious and sensible way” by ordering a test and booking a booster jab – but pharmacies have warned of “huge” problems with lateral flow deliveries and PCRs are not available to order online for most of the UK.While visiting a vaccination clinic in Milton Keynes on Wednesday, Mr Johnson told reporters: “I think everybody should enjoy New Year but in a cautious and sensible...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Uk#Budget#Treasury#Insurance#Conservative Home#The Foreign Office#Eu#Mailonline#Tories#Redfield Wilton
The Independent

Majority of Tory voters want Boris Johnson replaced in 2022, poll finds

A majority of Conservative voters at the last general election want Boris Johnson replaced as party leader and prime minister next year, a poll has found.Sixty per cent of all voters said they backed the idea of the Tories ditching Mr Johnson – 35 per cent were “strongly” in support.More worryingly for the PM, strategic research firm Redfield & Wilton Strategies found a clear majority of Tory supporters have turned against him and want someone else in charge.Fifty-three per cent of those who voted Tory in the 2019 election want him ousted from No10, according to the poll for...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

Unhappy New Year for Boris? Six in 10 Britons want PM ousted after grim run of sleaze allegations, 'Partygate' and Covid infighting - with Rishi Sunak seen as best Tory replacement

Six in 10 Britons would like to see Boris Johnson ousted after a grim few months for the PM. A poll for MailOnline found broad support for the Tories getting rid of Mr Johnson as leader - with 25 per cent backing the idea and another 35 per cent saying they felt 'strongly' it was the right thing.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Boris Johnson and the Woeful and Costly Tory War on Woke

Coronavirus cases are once again exploding in the United Kingdom. Yet Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government, dominated by extremist ideologues who value their notion of individual freedom above the public good, is again unwilling to impose necessary measures — a reluctance that has already cost innumerable lives in previous Covid waves.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Rishi Sunak announces £1bn fund for businesses

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has set out a £1bn fund to help businesses hit by the rise in Covid cases, including the leisure and hospitality sector. Hospitality businesses like pubs and restaurants will be able to apply for cash grants of up to £6,000 per premises. The government would...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Boris Johnson accused of ‘downgrading’ Brexit after putting Liz Truss in charge

Boris Johnson was accused on Monday of “downgrading” Brexit by adding the task of leading the negotiations with the European Union to the Foreign Secretary's workload. Senior members of the European Research Group (ERG) met privately at the weekend to express concern about the replacement for Lord Frost, who has resigned from Boris Johnson’s Government.
POLITICS
Eater

Chancellor Rishi Sunak Is Still Ghosting Hospitality Bosses’s Support Calls

Hospitality bosses are continuing to call on the government to come to the aid of restaurants and pubs which have seen sales plummet since the introduction of Plan B coronavirus restrictions and attendant concern around the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the last two weeks. Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who late on Thursday 16 December, told businesses he wouldn’t be offering them anything more than what was already in place, is yet to respond to those renewed calls.
WORLD
KEYT

Johnson appoints foreign secretary to be Brexit negotiator

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the appointment of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to become lead negotiator with the European Union. The news comes a day after long-time ally David Frost resigned after a week political upheaval in the Conservative Party. Truss will have ministerial responsibility with the EU and will lead negotiations to resolve problems arising from the Brexit agreement covering trade with Northern Ireland. In his resignation letter, Frost expressed concerns about the government’s “current direction of travel.’’ Frost, like dozens of other Conservative lawmakers, disagrees with Johnson’s decision to reintroduce pandemic restrictions. Britain is facing record daily new COVID-19 infections, driven by the omicron variant.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

278K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy