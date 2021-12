With an all-too-familiar COVID pause for Patrick Ewing and his squad, it’s a fine time to realize that there are 5+ former Georgetown Hoyas players in the NBA right now—and they are making some news. Recent graduate Jamorko Pickett is adding depth in Detroit, forever Hoyas Omer Yurtseven and Otto Porter Jr. played terrific games over the weekend, and Jeff Green is set to fill a hole in Denver’s lineup. On Monday night, Greg Monroe, on a 10-day contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, started trending on social media after a well-rounded game against the Celtics.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO