Dave Mustaine Shares Clip of New Megadeth Song ‘Life in Hell’

Metal band, Moon Tooth, released their new song “The Conduit” earlier this month and graced us with what is considered a “Psychedelic” performance video, accompanying the release. The song itself is a jam packed song, loads of energy and strong vocals all smashed in three minutes. Guitarist Nick Lee said, “Ray wrote this psychotic tune all around a Zvex Fuzz Factory. He’s great at writing a whole song around a weird tuning or a bizarre tone and he totally went for it on this one! We all loved it and, with a little nudge from Josh, John wrote some of the most over the top lyrics with a totally new vibe for him.” From the sound of that the “weird tuning” and “bizarre tone” turned into a sound musical and visual experience for the band and the fans to experience over and over.

MUSIC ・ 8 HOURS AGO