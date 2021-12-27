ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Mustaine Shares Clip of New Megadeth Song ‘Life in Hell’

By Joe DiVita
 3 days ago
Megadeth fans have been hearing about the promise of a followup to 2016's Dystopia for a few years now. Some clips from the studio emerged early on in the writing and recording sessions and now Dave Mustaine has one more treat for everyone before 2021 expires — an audio clip of...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Mustaine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life In Hell#Heavy Metal#Metal Music#Thrash Metal#The Big 4
