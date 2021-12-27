ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preservation of ancient DNA in sediments

Cover picture for the articlePROCEEDINGS OF THE NATIONAL ACADEMY OF SCIENCES—A study of blocks of resin-impregnated archaeological sediment collected over the past 40 years from prehistoric sites in Europe, Asia, Africa, and...

