Fans are still buzzing after seeing that full trailer for The Batman, which dropped back in October. The new footage offered an extended look at Robert Pattinson’s new version of the Caped Crusader and shed some light on other aspects of the film. The movie looks stylistically distinct, as it's set in a Gotham City that is unlike any version we've seen so far. But fans are more concerned with the lead, as they've been debating and dissecting Pattinson’s character, which will be a moodier take on the iconic hero. Matt Reeves, the director of the film, has now shed some light on one significant influence on the the vigilante. And as it turns out, Nirvana's Kurt Cobain helped influence this version of the Bat.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO