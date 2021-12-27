ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zooey Deschanel and 'Property Brothers' star take huge step forward in relationship, more news

Cover picture for the articleMore than two years after they first got together, Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have really settled into their romance: The couple bought a house together in Los Angeles, they announced. In fact, they did so a while ago. In a story in his...

First comes love, then comes a dream home! Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have taken the next step in their relationship: purchasing their first house as a couple. Scott, 43, detailed the duo’s journey to finding their forever home in an essay for his and brother Drew Scott’s magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal, part of which was published on Monday, December 27. (The full Winter 2022 issue is available on January 7.)
