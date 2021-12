If you have any collectible memorabilia from the Old Route 66 days they could be used in an upcoming display at the Illinois State Museum. To celebrate the upcoming centennial celebration of the famous Route 66, the Illinois State Museum is looking for all types of items related to the famous road. From art to signs, and everything in between the next few years the museum will be collecting these items to put them on display just in time for the anniversary.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO