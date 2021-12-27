ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars vs. Jets: Week 16 Snap Analysis

By John Shipley
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dQGCu_0dWvzRZx00

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars' 26-21 loss to the New York Jets in Week 16, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below.

Offense (73 snaps)

  • LT Cam Robinson: 73 (100%)
  • LG Andrew Norwell: 73 (100%)
  • C Brandon Linder: 73 (100%)
  • RT Jawaan Taylor: 73 (100%)
  • QB Trevor Lawrence: 73 (100%)
  • RG Will Richardson: 67 (92%)
  • WR Laquon Treadwell: 64 (88%)
  • RB Dare Ogunbowale: 60 (82%)
  • WR Marvin Jones: 60 (82%)
  • WR Tavon Austin: 43 (59%)
  • TE James O'Shaughnessy: 42 (58%)
  • TE Jacob Hollister: 36 (49%)
  • TE Chris Manhertz: 31 (42%)
  • RB James Robinson: 11 (15%)
  • WR Josh Hammond: 8 (11%)
  • OL K.C. McDermott: 6 (8%)
  • DT/FB Malcom Brown: 4 (5%)
  • OL Walker Little: 3 (4%)
  • RB Nathan Cottrell: 1 (1%)
  • TE Luke Farrell: 1 (1%)
  • WR Jaydon Mickens: 1 (1%)

Dare Ogunbowale has been the Jaguars' No. 3 running back all season, but the veteran running back and special teams ace was thrust into a No. 1 back role this week after James Robinson was injured in the first quarter. Ogunbowale went on to play more than 15 snaps for the first time all season, touching the ball on 19 of the Jaguars' 73 plays for 72 scrimmage yards. Ogunbowale was the Jaguars' lone option to replace Robinson, too, with fellow backup running back Nathan Cottrell playing one snap and earning just one carry.

Jacob Hollister continues to see a larger role following the Urban Meyer firing, likely due to the familiarity the rest of the Jaguars' offensive staff has with the veteran tight end. Hollister played 20 snaps last week before seeing both his snap total and snap percentage increase this week while he caught two passes for 20 yards. With James O'Shaughnessy injured during the game's final drive, there is always a chance Hollister will now step into the No. 1 tight end role.

Will Richardson made his first start of the year at right guard in place of previous starter Ben Bartch, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. According to TruMedia and PFF, Richardson allowed zero pressures against the Jets, while the veteran lineman also recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the first-half.

Walker Little and Malcom Brown continue to be a part of the Jaguars' jumbo packages. Each saw time with the offense during the first series of the game, with Little and Brown each running routes near the goal line on what would result in an incompletion from Trevor Lawrence.

Defense (58 snaps)

  • FS Andrew Wingard: 58 (100%)
  • CB Shaquill Griffin: 58 (100%)
  • CB Tyson Campbell: 55 (95%)
  • DE/OLB Dawuane Smoot: 53 (91%)
  • LB Damien Wilson: 50 (86%)
  • LB Chapelle Russell: 47 (81%)
  • DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 40 (69%)
  • DL Malcom Brown: 40 (69%)
  • DE/OLB Jihad Ward: 34 (59%)
  • DE/OLB K'Lavon Chaisson: 31 (53%)
  • SS Daniel Thomas: 30 (52%)
  • SS Andre Cisco: 28 (48%)
  • DL DaVon Hamilton: 28 (48%)
  • CB Rudy Ford: 23 (40%)
  • DL Adam Gotsis: 20 (34%)
  • LB Shaquille Quarterman: 14 (24%)
  • CB Nevin Lawson: 14 (24%)
  • DL Taven Bryan: 10 (17%)
  • DL Jay Tufele: 4 (7%)
  • LB Dakota Allen: 1 (2%)

Andre Cisco made the first start of his NFL career, recording four tackles and a pass deflection that was nearly an interception, but he still didn't get the lion's share of the snaps. Cisco instead rotated with second-year safety Daniel Thomas, who actually ended the game with slightly more snaps than Cisco. Cisco got the nod on the first and final drives of the game and at the end of half-time, but he is still not a full-time player.

Despite the Jaguars allowing 273 yards on the ground, rookie defensive lineman Jay Tufele continued to be a non-factor, playing just four snaps over the course of the game. The Jaguars have a set defensive line rotation, but Tufele losing snaps to Taven Bryan this late into the season is far from ideal.

The Jaguars turned to Jihad Ward and not K'Lavon Chaisson to step into Josh Allen's role with the star pass-rusher out due to COVID-19 protocols. Chaisson played only three fewer snaps than Ward, but he once again rushed the passer at a decreased rate, rushing just eight times on his 31 snaps.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaydon Mickens
Person
Trevor Lawrence
The Clemson Insider

Jags Coaching Search Update

With the NFL season winding down, the Jacksonville Jaguars are full steam ahead, as they search for Urban Meyer's replacement and Trevor Lawrence's next head coach. There have already been several reports (...)
NFL
JaguarReport

Jaguars Place Logan Cooke on IR, Add 3 More Players to COVID-19 List

The Jacksonville Jaguars continued the massive reshuffling of their active roster on Tuesday afternoon, losing a key player to injured reserve and placing three more players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Jaguars officially placed punter Logan Cooke on injured reserve Tuesday, ending the fourth-year punter's season with two games to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#The Jets#Dakota Allen#American Football#Lg Andrew Norwell#Wr#Ol Walker Little#Rb Nathan Cottrell
JaguarReport

Jaguars Head Coach Search: Pros and Cons to Jim Caldwell's Candidacy

One year after the Jacksonville Jaguars conducted a search for a new head coach to replace Doug Marrone, the team finds itself in the same situation this winter, now looking for a replacement for their replacement. Names have been thrown around with vigor as potential candidates to replace Urban Meyer,...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Wishes He Was Brave Enough To Ask Bill Belichick For His New Year’s Resolution Following A Loss

BOSTON (CBS) — Shortly after the Patriots suffered a crushing divisional defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Bill Belichick was hit with a question way out of left field. A reporter bravely took the microphone and asked the Patriots head coach if he’d like to share his New Year’s resolution with the world. Belichick, obviously, did not answer. He’s never in a good mood following a loss, but to the surprise of many, he kindly declined the request. He said he may even revisit this week. The question garnered quite a bit of attention throughout the NFL on Sunday, and on...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Jon Gruden News

In November, former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell in Nevada state court. His legal team believe he was “forced to resign” from his role with the Raiders. “When their initial salvo did not result in Gruden’s firing...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancé Has Message For Doubters

On Oct. 24, the Kansas City Chiefs fell to 3-4 on the season. Since then, they’ve rattled off eight wins in a row. This past Sunday, the Chiefs dismantled the Steelers en route to yet another AFC West Title. Patrick Mahomes led the charge for the reigning AFC champions with 258 passing yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Colts Are Reportedly Discussing Major Quarterback Move

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since he’s unvaccinated, he’s out for this Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Now that Wentz is on the shelf for Week 17, the Colts are in dire need of some help at...
NFL
JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
591
Followers
968
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

Comments / 0

Community Policy