Oppo Air Glass assisted reality device will project 2D information into your field of view

Upgrade work calls with coworkers with the Dell Concept Pari magnetic webcam. It seamlessly connects anywhere on your laptop or computer screen to enable others to see you clearly during videoconferences. Magnetizing itself to surfaces, you can maneuver its position to suit you. In fact, place it directly onto your screen to maintain eye contact with a coworker while you talk. And, thanks to its small design, it takes up minimal screen space, enabling you to continue using your device during use. Best of all, this magnetic webcam boasts a material similar to felt, so you needn’t worry about damaging your screen. Moreover, it features a 1,080p resolution, and the light indicator assists you with keeping the webcam straight. Finally, the Dell Concept Pari weighs just one ounce and charges wirelessly during use to maximize your work-from-home or in-office workday.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO