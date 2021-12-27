Police are 'increasingly concerned' about fate of missing 21-year-old woman who has not been seen for nearly two weeks

Police are 'increasingly concerned' about the safety of a 21-year-old woman who has not been seen for nearly two weeks.

Verity Lidbetter, who also uses the surname Lock, has not made contact with relatives or close family over the Christmas holiday after vanishing from her home in Poole, Dorset on December 14.

She was reported missing to police on December 22, but despite searches across the region, detectives have found no trace of her.

Inspector Craig Tiernan, of Dorset Police, said: 'Due to the length of time Verity has been missing we are becoming increasingly concerned and it is important that we find her to check she is safe and well.

'It is possible that Verity may have been in contact over the phone with a family member since she was last seen but this is yet to be confirmed. She has links to both Bournemouth and Poole.

'I am appealing to anyone who has seen Verity, or a woman matching the description given, to please get in touch.'

A spokesman for Dorset Police said today: 'Officers are carrying out searches and appealing for help from the public to find Verity.

'She is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of medium to large build, with shoulder-length ginger/bright red hair and green eyes.'

Anyone with information or knowledge of Verity's whereabouts was asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.