Wilton Manors, FL

Search On For Wilton Manors Hit-&-Run Driver Who Struck 6 Children, Killing 2

By CBSMiami.com Team
 2 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search continues for a driver who hit several children and never even stopped in Wilton Manors.

It all happened just before 3:00 Monday afternoon, near 2417 N.W. Ninth Avenue in Wilton Manors

“Our units transported 4 children this afternoon to Broward Health in various stages of injuries, and two were pronounced deceased here on scene,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan.

Roads were closed and investigators were on the scene until around 9:30 p.m.

“This is a heartbreaking evening for everyone— for family, friends and our first responders,” said Miranda Grossman, a PIO with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses described a horrible scene that unfolded when they said a driver attempted to speed around a county bus, hitting the children on the sidewalk.

“I don’t know if he couldn’t control the car, but he drove straight into those kids,” recounted Broward Transit driver Selvin Arjun.

He had stopped the bus and dropped off two people.

Rhome Orismo was just stepping on the bus when he saw it all happen.

“I stood right up as soon as I witnessed the crash, witnessed the impact,” he said. “It’s still eating away at me now that someone would do something like that and not stop, not try to render aid to those children.”

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said two of the children in the hospital were in critical condition and two had non-life-threatening injuries.

Although investigators did not release a description of the vehicle, witnesses told CBS4 it appeared to be a gray sedan, possibly a Nissan.

Anyone with information can call Broward crime stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

Bostonftl
2d ago

They drive way to fast down here. No blinkers no lights no courtesy at all. Day after day deaths on the roads. Until the police start pulling over these idiotic drivers this will continue. Awful for those kids a life never lived. This person needs to face harsh punishment

Tim Phillips
2d ago

The best explanation is that the driver was impaired and needed time to try and get the substances out of their system.

IN THIS ARTICLE
