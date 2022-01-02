ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

5 Ways To Stick to 2022 Money Resolutions and Why Attainable Goals Lead to Healthy Financial Habits

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 7 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PmKEK_0dWvvb1p00

Are you making New Year’s resolutions surrounding money in the week ahead? If you are, you’re not alone. The annual New Year’s Financial Resolutions Study from Fidelity Investments found that 68% of Americans are making financial resolutions for 2022, which is an increase from 2020, said Stacey Watson, Fidelity Investments’ head of Life Event Planning.

See: 13 Brilliant Ways To Save Money on Your New Year’s Resolutions
Explore: These New Year’s Resolutions Can Save You $1,000 or More


The top resolutions, according to Watson, are as follows:

  • Save more money (43%)
  • Pay down debt (41%)
  • Spend less money (31%)


“This has held true for the last 13 years we’ve conducted this study,” Watson told GOBankingRates. “There have been fluctuations, but the top three have remained relatively consistent over time.”

Watson noted that 71% of poll respondents were able to stick to their 2021 financial resolutions, a significant increase from 2020 when only 58% were able to keep to their goals amid a global pandemic.

But even if your attempts to keep resolutions in 2021 fell short, don’t despair: the survey asserted that just making a resolution may help put you on the right path. The survey found that of those who made financial resolutions in 2021, 41% said they’re in a better financial situation now than last year (compared to 22% who didn’t make any resolutions in 2021).

Related: Experts Predict What the Economy Will Look Like in 2022

The global pandemic has also helped people shift their mindset about their financial outlook. In spite of fears surrounding inflation , unexpected expenses and the continuing impact of the pandemic on the economy, Watson said people are “
letting go of things they can’t control.” This allows them to focus on practical objectives, like spending less and saving more, she added. “People have been experiencing success in these areas and are feeling good about it.”

She noted that respondents identified their ability to become more thoughtful about saving and spending as a lesson learned during the pandemic and a rare silver lining of the past two years. Success with saving more and spending less, in turn, has encouraged people to remain steadfast with their goals and resolutions for 2022.

“Financial actions taken at the start of the pandemic out of necessity — such as budgeting better and building up an emergency savings fund — have become permanent habits for many and, as a result, many people are seeing the value of continuing to make a resolution and have a plan in place to deal with the unexpected,” Watson said. “As the Resolutions survey demonstrates each year, the simple act of setting a goal and sticking with it can help you feel better about the direction you are headed.”

Real Estate Resolutions: How To Get Your Home Organized Before the New Year
Americans Optimistic for 2022: What Are the Top Financial New Year’s Resolutions?

Those who stuck to their resolutions in 2021 identified five factors that helped, advising others to:

  • Enjoy the feeling of making progress
  • Be motivated by your passion to reach your goal
  • Set realistic goals
  • Set clear and specific goals
  • Set smaller milestones to stay motivated.

For those making a financial resolution for this first time this year, Watson offered this advice: “It all starts with setting a goal , which is what making a resolution is really all about. But once you’ve set that goal, take the time to develop a plan for how to achieve it. That will truly get you where you need to be.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 5 Ways To Stick to 2022 Money Resolutions and Why Attainable Goals Lead to Healthy Financial Habits

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resolutions#Ways To Stick#Americans#Fidelity Investments#Life Event Planning
TheConversationCanada

Got health goals? Research-based tips for adopting and sticking to new healthy lifestyle behaviours

New Year’s resolutions are an annual ritual of setting intentions for self-betterment, and health behaviour goals — such as improving healthy eating and physical activity — are among the most popular. Unfortunately, failing to stick to those new goals is so common that it has become a cliché. This is backed by research evidence. Studies have repeatedly shown that over half of people who form health behaviour intentions fail to enact them. There are caveats to this statistic, of course. Short-term health behaviour goals are more likely to be enacted than long-term, and those who are returning to a pattern...
FITNESS
Business Insider

6 retirement planning mistakes I hear clients make all the time

I'm a financial planner, and I often hear retirement planning mistakes from my clients. Sometimes, people will tell me it's too soon to start saving, or that their employer's 401(k) match won't make a difference. Or, they'll say they can withdraw cash from their savings, and that they need to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Kiplinger

5 Beginner Investing Tips for a Healthy Headspace

When you're just starting out on your investing journey, sure, it helps to be pointed toward great stocks or funds to build a portfolio. But the most valuable investing tips – those that you'll use for decades – are those that focus on the most important aspect of investing:
MARKETS
psychologytoday.com

How to Keep Old Habits from Sabotaging Your Goals

Progress toward our goals can be undermined by unproductive habits. When we become more aware of our habits, we can start changing them. Eliminating unproductive habits can lead to personal growth. Each year, many of us make New Year’s resolutions, aiming to be healthier, happier, and more successful in the...
HEALTH
News4Jax.com

This is the year! Making resolutions stick

New Year’s resolutions: They’re easy to make but hard to keep. Fifty percent of people vow to do more exercise, that resolution is followed by losing weight, saving money, improving your diet and pursuing a career ambition. But a study by Scranton University found that only 8% of people keep their New Year’s resolutions.
WEIGHT LOSS
Kiplinger

My 5-Minute Retirement Plan

The most common mistake people make when planning their retirement is assuming that the way wealth was created is the same way they should hold wealth in retirement, with the added twist of being more conservative. Popular belief suggests that as you age, the level of risk an investor takes...
INCOME TAX
whereyat.com

Resolving Resolutions: 2022's Most Attainable Resolution

After two years of pandemic life, we've been quarantined, vaccinated, having to wear masks, not having to wear masks, unemployed, not being able to find employees, and so much more. Let's just say that it feels great to see 2022. With every New Year, there is a sense of being...
WEIGHT LOSS
success.com

Build Better Habits to Reach Your 2022 Financial Goals

As the new year approaches, it’s tempting to think about all of the ways you’re going to overhaul your life and make this “your year.” But before you go all out changing every aspect of your life, remember that trying to focus on more than one thing at a time can waste a lot of energy, and before you know it, you’re burnt out and right back where you started.
PERSONAL FINANCE
studyfinds.org

Money matters: 3 in 4 fear inflation will ruin their financial goals for 2022

NEW YORK — Mark your calendars: two-thirds of Americans are hyping up 2022 as the year to become more financially stable. A survey of 2,000 U.S. residents found 76 percent have a new year’s resolution centered around being smarter with their finances, up from 73 percent who stated the same last year. This optimism comes as 62 percent of respondents believe 2021 was easier on their finances — double the amount of people who claimed 2020 was painless on their wallets (31%).
BUSINESS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stick to your money resolutions in 2022

MILWAUKEE - The new year is a perfect time to set financial goals for the months ahead, but many of us have trouble sticking to money resolutions. Local financial professional, Brad Allen, from Drake & Associates shares advice on how you can hit your money goals in 2022.
MILWAUKEE, WI
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
91K+
Followers
8K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy