ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

This Ridiculous Yaris WRC "Hybrid" Parody Is the Best Rally Video You'll Watch This Week

By Brian Silvestro
Road & Track
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Rally Championship has an extremely passionate fanbase. You have to really love rally to wake up at an ungodly hour of the day to travel to the most remote parts of the world just to get a glimpse of a WRC car flying through the air. Some...

www.roadandtrack.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

It's Time We Stop Calling The Subaru WRX A Rally Car For The Road

I can already see hear the stampede and see the vape clouds on the horizon as Subaru fanboys start hunting me down, but I'm going to come out and say it. Your 2022 Subaru WRX is not a rally car for the road. Heck, it isn't even a rally car at all. The embargoes lifted earlier this week on the first driving impressions of the all-new Subaru WRX, the second generation since the moniker went standalone after being offered as a performance trim on the Impreza for little more than two decades. All across the internet I saw headlines calling it a "rally car for the road", and it got me thinking, when last did I hear or see anything about Subaru competing in the World Rally Championship? You know, the pinnacle of rallying where the original WRX and WRX STi made themselves famous?
CARS
AutoExpress

Best car videos 2021: watch our video highlights of the year

Bigger, better and simply more of them – that’s how we approached making our videos through 2021. We published 74 brand new videos and generated almost 10 million views in 2021, with a watch time of nearly half a million hours. Thanks to our excellent videos covering the...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Here’s How M-Sport Builds The Ford Fiesta Rally3 Rally Car: Video

Ford and its World Rally Championship team, M-Sport, recently revealed the brand new Ford Puma Rally1 – which will replace the Ford Fiesta WRC next year – earlier this month after teasing a prototype version of the rally weapon on numerous occasions. However, lest we forget, M-Sport also campaigns in the Ford Fiesta Rally3, which will complete in the upcoming Junior WRC 2022 Championship and is available for M-Sport customers to purchase. Recently, the racing team took the time to show us how the Ford Fiesta Rally3 is built, and it’s undoubtedly a fascinating process.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Audi Q5 Plug-In Hybrid First Test: An Automotive Sybil

I've never named the cars I own, but the 2021 Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid I just spent a week in suggested a name for itself: Sybil. It's the name of a 1976 film based on the 1973 bestseller that sensationalized the life of a woman named Shirley Mason, who claimed to be possessed by 16 personalities. During my time with the Q5 plug-in, it demonstrated a case of multiple personality disorder (now known as dissociative identity disorder) just as compelling as Shirley's wildly popular story (strangely, much of her tale turned out to have been fabricated).
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrc#Hybrid System#Yaris#Vehicles#Gaz00 Colored#Sidepods#Awd
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota Avalon Bows Out With New XSE Hybrid Nightshade Edition

A report emerged earlier this year confirming 2022 will be the final model year for the Toyota Avalon, and the nameplate would be discontinued. With the full-size Avalon gone, Toyota will only offer two sedans (the Corolla and Camry) in its lineup as crossovers and SUVs dominate sales. Full pricing for the 2022 Toyota Avalon went live this week and, just as we'd expect of a model with no planned successor, the changes are minimal.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Toyota Supra Pricing: More Standard Stuff and a Super-Limited Edition

Toyota just keeps tinkering with its Supra sports car. The reborn icon arrived first for the 2020 model year as a mechanical twin to the BMW Z4 and with one engine offering—a stout BMW-sourced turbo 3.0-liter inline-six—but was heavily updated just one model year later with a revised suspension, more power for the I-6, and the addition of a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder option. 2021 also saw the introduction of the A91 Edition, a special model limited to 1,000 units.
BUYING CARS
Interesting Engineering

Man Blows Up Tesla to Not Pay $22,600 to Replace the Battery

What would you do if you could not afford to replace your car's battery? Would you blow it up?. That's what Finnish man Tuomas Katainen decided to do when he was told his 2013 Tesla Model S would need more than $22,600 to replace the battery. Deeming that amount far too much to pay, the owner decided to team up with another YouTuber to blow up his Model S with 66 pounds (30 kilograms) of dynamite.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

New Electric Toyota bZ4X Price At Under £42,000 In UK

Toyota’s new electric family SUV, the bZ4X, will go on sale in the UK next year with prices starting at just under £42,000. The all-new car will be offered in a choice of three core trim levels, although a high-specification Premiere Edition version will also be available to mark the bZ4X’s debut.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 10 Best Cars of 2021 That No One Buys

There are a lot of cars out there to choose from. U.S. News compiled some of the best cars of 2021 that no one seems to buy. These underappreciated cars and SUVs often have good deals available for buyers due to being overlooked. Some of the best SUVs of 2021 also come with excellent warranties and standard safety features, which is essential.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Best new cars and SUVs under $25,000

When searching for the best new cars and SUVs for under $25,000, you're most likely going to be looking at the lower trim levels of compact sedans and hatchbacks, as well as the lower trim levels of subcompact and midcompact SUVs. This list will focus on those (plus a new compact pickup), but if you're more interested in maximizing feature content for your money, you could easily consider the better-equipped upper trim levels of our choices in our best cars for under $20,000 list.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Highest Rated Car In America

The reviews and ratings of cars have become an industry. The list of the top research firms in the field includes J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and The American Customer Satisfaction Index. Additionally, a number of media are in this field. US News, Car and Driver, and Motor Trend get revenue almost exclusively because of their […]
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest SUV Looks MUCH Tougher Than The Explorer

Ford was spotted earlier this year testing a new prototype SUV based on the all-new Ranger truck platform. The 2023 Ford Ranger recently made its debut, so it won't be long before this aforementioned SUV is revealed. The SUV in question is the next-generation Ford Everest, a rugged body-on-frame SUV that's never been sold in the United States. Despite that, we are still excited to see what the new Everest will look like.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy