This Ridiculous Yaris WRC "Hybrid" Parody Is the Best Rally Video You'll Watch This Week

I can already see hear the stampede and see the vape clouds on the horizon as Subaru fanboys start hunting me down, but I'm going to come out and say it. Your 2022 Subaru WRX is not a rally car for the road. Heck, it isn't even a rally car at all. The embargoes lifted earlier this week on the first driving impressions of the all-new Subaru WRX, the second generation since the moniker went standalone after being offered as a performance trim on the Impreza for little more than two decades. All across the internet I saw headlines calling it a "rally car for the road", and it got me thinking, when last did I hear or see anything about Subaru competing in the World Rally Championship? You know, the pinnacle of rallying where the original WRX and WRX STi made themselves famous?

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO