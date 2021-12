T. Reese has a new video out, and he’s got all the excited energy of someone finishing up a bid with “Last Day In.” As you might expect, the beat is uptempo, and Reese has an abundance of swagger in his flow. As one might do on their first day out, he’s talking about celebrating with women, drinks and and an out of control party. The video from Gonzales Visuals is a performance clip with T. Reese and his crew bouncing to the track. We’ll expect more from T. Reese in 2022, and you can get yourself hype with the video for “Last Day In” here below:

