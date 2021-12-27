ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘We’re pleased the PM has listened’: Pub bosses welcome no New Year ban in England – but say they have been hammered by festive no-shows and the hated ‘open/close’ strategy must NEVER return

By Chay Quinn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Pub and restaurant owners have cautiously welcomed the Government's announcement that no new restrictions will be implemented before New Year's Eve.

The move gives beleaguered hospitality venues respite after a Christmas period which was dogged by cancellations due to fears over the Omicron variant of Covid.

Daniel Farrow, owner of the Gatherers bar and restaurant in Norwich, said that his business has seen 60% of bookings cancelled in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Mr Farrow, 26, said: 'It's really good news, that really helps people.

'But you know, having a good New Year's will just be one good day out of a whole month that should have been us trading at full capacity. In reality, we traded at 20%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEHXO_0dWvt6sF00
Daniel Farrow, owner of the Gatherers bar and restaurant (pictured) in Norwich, said that his business has seen 60% of bookings cancelled in the weeks leading up to Christmas

'I can only hope that we have a good New Year's Eve.

'At this point in time we're now at the end of December and I think the damage for sure has been done with the whole beginning of Omicron and then bringing semi-restrictions.'

Mr Farrow slammed the Government's offer of a one-time £6000 grant for affected businesses, saying that amount only covered one day's lost revenue from cancellations.

He said: 'That might seem like a lot of money but in reality that's a day's take. So that covers a day's loss.

'When you're dealing with 80% loss, that covers a day out of the whole month of losty trade.'

Michelle Utz, landlady of the Hoops pub in Essex, echoed the disappointment at the grant but was more cautious about the Government's announcement.

Ms Utz, 41, said: 'I was expecting worse, it's better than like getting it at 10 o'clock last minute and [the Government] saying "you're not open for New Year's".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IgTHK_0dWvt6sF00
Michelle Utz, landlady of the Hoops pub in Essex, echoed the disappointment at the grant but was more cautious about the Government's announcement

'I feel like people are still cautious and with the seven days isolation, we're still losing customers and staff.

Ms Utz added that the Omicron variant was just one concern for her business at the moment.

She said: 'The food cost has gone up. Wages have gone up. And then you have at the moment you have X amount of staff on and then people are cancelling last minute going "someone's tested positive".

'We need to take £22,000 a week to break even and it's just living on the edge at the minute.'

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, reacted to the news there will be no new restrictions in England before NYE:

'Following an extremely anxious few weeks for our sector, we are pleased that the Prime Minister has listened to us, and announced today that no further restrictions will be implemented before New Year.'

'Our industry can now start to plan with some certainty over the next week, and make up for lost time promoting one of the key nights of the year in the coming days.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZLAkN_0dWvt6sF00
Venues will be hoping for a bumper New Year's Eve to recoup lost profits from the festive period

'It is important that given this opportunity that we continue to recognise our responsibility to the public health strategy, and urge our customers to not only support us during this period but play their part in ensuring that this is the start of our recovery.'

'We urge the Government in light of the challenges we have faced over the last month, that they work with us to generate a long term strategy for managing covid variants, it is clear that the open, close strategy, which has had a huge impact on our industry, is not sustainable.'

Kate Nicholls, chair of the UKHospitality group, said: 'Really welcome news for hospitality businesses - losing New Year on top of December would have been devastating and keeping restrictions to a minimum helps protects businesses and jobs.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ravehearts, really? English venues fear ruinously quiet NYE despite talk of Scottish and Welsh reveller boost

They have been called “Ravehearts”: thousands of Scots and Welsh who are said to be planning on heading to England for a New Year’s Eve without coronavirus restrictions.Reports suggest 100,000 revellers may make the journey across the borders after Boris Johnson confirmed that there would be no curbs on pubs, restaurants and nightclubs here. This potential invasion, some suggest, could result in a bumper night for English venues.Yet, in the border cities and villages that would most likely benefit, night-time chiefs are feeling far less exuberant than such booster-ish predictions may suggest.“I keep reading we’re going to be inundated with...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Travel expert Simon Calder to answer your questions live as Omicron restrictions move into 2022

It’s been a chaotic end to the year for UK-based travellers, with additional testing requirements, strict travel bans and cancelled flights playing havoc with winter holiday plans.In response to the Omicron variant, countries including France, Morocco and Austria have banned visitors from the UK outright, while other destinations such as the Netherlands have imposed harsh quarantine restrictions.Spain has also banned unvaccinated British travellers altogether, while the UK government has upped its testing requirements to include PCR tests and pre-departure tests before returning home - adding a cost of hundreds to winter trips.Though the UK’s additional travel measures are set to...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Graffitied cruise ship Duke of Lancaster will be restored to its former glory where revellers can enjoy sea views from a top deck bar and restaurant if owner's fundraising drive succeeds

A cruise ship is set to be brought back to life at a dock - with a top deck bar to enjoy the sea views. The Duke of Lancaster ferry spent its glory years transporting passengers in its first-class quarters. It travelled the seas providing a silver service on trips...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Number of English Covid patients ending up in hospital is now SEVEN TIMES lower than during devastating second wave as data shows Omicron now makes up 90% of new cases in EVERY region

Seven times fewer Covid 'cases' are ending up in hospital now compared to England's devastating second wave, official data suggests as proof that Omicron is milder continues to pile up. No10's own advisers feared the ultra-infectious variant could overwhelm the NHS, which prompted calls for Boris Johnson to adopt tougher...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#England#Food Drink#Government#Omicron#Covid#Gatherers#Hoops
Daily Mail

International flights to and from UK airports plunged by 71% this year compared to 2019 amid calls to revitalise travel industry by scrapping PCR tests for arrivals

Travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic caused a 71% reduction in the number of international flights to and from UK airports this year. Aviation analytics firm Cirium said around 406,060 international flights served UK airports during 2021 up to December 22, compared with 1,399,170 in the pre-pandemic period of 2019.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Shoppers creep back to High Streets and retail parks after Boxing Day sales slump with footfall now just 27% down on pre-pandemic levels after Boris gave green light to New Year's Eve

Shoppers hunting for a post-Christmas bargain are beginning a slow creep back to Britain's high streets, figures have today revealed. After a disappointing Boxing Day sales in terms of footfall - down more than a third on 2019 - figures today show the gap is narrowing on pre-pandemic levels. Footfall...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE Did London's Covid outbreak peak an entire WEEK before Christmas? Capital's cases began to flatten out on Dec 18 as official figures show up to 3% of people in worst-hit boroughs tested positive in final week before Xmas Eve

Covid cases in Omicron-hotspot London may have peaked a week before Christmas, scientists say. Slightly more than 30,000 people living in the capital tested positive on December 21 before the number fell for two consecutive days, causing the city's average infection rate to flatten off. Cases are already trending down in some of the worst-hit boroughs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

So where HAS Boris Johnson been? PM insists 'I've been in this country' as he makes first post-Christmas public appearance in Milton Keynes amid questions over his silence on Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson insisted today that he had spent Christmas 'in this country' as he made his first public appearance in 10 days. The premier emerged at the Open University's Walton Hall campus in Milton Keynes this morning to give the official green light for New Year's Eve celebrations in England.
CORONAVIRUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
newschain

Scottish and Welsh pubs to lose out as New Year’s Eve revellers opt for England

Pub landlords in Scotland and Wales look set to have their New Year’s Eve profits “killed” as punters plan to pour into England for celebrations free of restrictions. Thousands of people are expected to escape to England on Friday night to avoid coronavirus restrictions imposed by First Ministers Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford amid the spread of the Omicron variant.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Leader of Catholics in England and Wales says ministers must NOT close places of worship in current Omicron panic

The Archbishop of Westminster and leader of Catholics in England and Wales has urged the Government not to close churches amid record Covid-19 infection rates. Boris Johnson will resist imposing further restrictions in England after Christmas, according to speculation, after data revealed Omicron may cause less severe illness than the Delta Covid-19 strain.
WORLD
The Independent

Full list of 2022 bank holidays

Bank holidays are always a highlight for employees; and if you get your planning right, they could entitle you to a few extra days off.It’s a particularly good time to start looking at the calendar, too, given that Britons will get an additional bank holiday next year thanks to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.In June, Her Majesty will celebrate 70 years on the throne - a historic milestone marking the longest reign of any British monarch to date.Hence why a four-day weekend has been introduced to mark the celebrations.Outlining plans to stage a series of events across the UK, Oliver Dowden...
WORLD
Daily Mail

British DJ Dimension sparks fury in New Zealand for bringing the first Omicron case through its tightly-controlled borders and going out clubbing in Auckland before testing positive

A British DJ has sparked fury in New Zealand after bringing the first case of Omicron through its strictly-controlled borders and going out clubbing before testing positive. Dimension, real name Robert Etheridge, arrived on a flight from the UK via Doha on December 16 and returned three negative tests before testing positive on December 27, as a result of a day nine test.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Well-heeled Sandbanks locals blast 'ridiculous' plans to squeeze two 9ft-wide £1m homes onto 19ft-wide plot meant for a garage that was bought for £600,000

Affluent residents in an upmarket Dorset suburb are divided over plans to squeeze two luxury homes onto a 19ft plot occupied by a 1950s concrete garage. A property developer paid over £600,000 for the derelict garage on the exclusive Sandbanks peninsula of Poole Harbour earlier this year. Now, locals...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Killjoy council bans market trader from selling mug with slogan branding local authority 'idiots' after leader said 'not all staff would get the joke'

A comedy mug that called local councillors 'idiots' was banned after the council leader said that not all staff would 'appreciate the joke'. Anthony Gotts, owner of Handmade in Rossendale, which is based in Lancashire, was ordered to stop selling the item or face losing his Rawtenstall Market stall, the Lancashire Telegraph reports.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Mudlarker unearths mystical figure from 19th century Africa on banks of River Thames: 12 inch dog with nails protruding from its torso is believed to originate from the Congo and could be worth thousands of pounds

A 'mudlarker' who found a rare magical figure from 19th century Africa on the banks of the River Thames was stunned to find it could be worth thousands of pounds. Experts believe the bizarre-looking but well-preserved 12ins figure of a wooden dog with metal nails protruding from its torso originated from the Congo in the late 1800s.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

278K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy