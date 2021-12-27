ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn Julia For Beginners – The Future Programming Language of Data Science and Machine Learning Explained

By Logan Kilpatrick
freecodecamp.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulia is a high-level, dynamic programming language, designed to give users the speed of C/C++ while remaining as easy to use as Python. This means that developers can solve problems faster and more...

www.freecodecamp.org

Interesting Engineering

MIT Researchers Just Discovered an AI Mimicking the Brain on Its Own

In 2019, The MIT Press Reader published a pair of interviews with Noam Chomsky and Steven Pinker, two of the world’s foremost linguistic and cognitive scientists. The conversations, like the men themselves, vary in their framing and treatment of key issues surrounding their areas of expertise. When asked about machine learning and its contributions to cognitive science, however, their opinions gather under the banner of skepticism and something approaching disappointment.
ENGINEERING
towardsdatascience.com

Top Data Science Misconceptions I Learned in 2021

Data scientists have a lot of expectations from companies as well as expectations for the role itself. There are things we expect that turn into misconceptions of the position itself, which can cause stress and confusion down the road. In this article, we will look at five misconceptions that I have personally experienced that you may also experience, and what you should expect instead; intended for any data scientist, from beginner to advanced. With that being said, let’s dive deeper into five misconceptions of 2021 that you can learn from for your data science career in 2022.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

The Art of Sprezzatura for Machine Learning

The bulk of this post evaluates four general approaches for interpretable models starting with the most flexible and accurate approaches and moving to the simplest approaches. Some of these are close to the performance of a black box AutoML ensemble model! The approaches include the rulefit algorithm, the GA2M (Generalized Additive Models plus Interactions) algorithm, rule list algorithms, and scorecard approaches. The adult dataset is used as a benchmark. A sneak peak of the final results is shown in this plot.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
wpguynews.com

A visual introduction to machine learning

Just the first sentence alone here from Stepanie Yee and Tony Chu is solid:. In machine learning, computers apply statistical learning techniques to automatically identify patterns in data. These techniques can be used to make highly accurate predictions. And what follows is one of those two-column “scrollytelling” websites that does...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
nanowerk.com

Machine learning models quantum devices

(Nanowerk News) Technologies that take advantage of novel quantum mechanical behaviors are likely to become commonplace in the near future. These may include devices that use quantum information as input and output data, which require careful verification due to inherent uncertainties. The verification is more challenging if the device is time dependent when the output depends on past inputs.
ENGINEERING
towardsdatascience.com

Medical Imaging with Azure Machine Learning

Medical Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications offer significant societal benefits. They increase the reach of medical coverage by improving the productivity of healthcare professionals, assisting them in their daily workflows. Smart medical devices are used for health screening in low-population remote areas. Breakthroughs in AI-based early disease detection enable proactive, often less invasive treatments and can be lifesaving.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
jetbrains.com

Machine Learning on JetBrains Academy

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) conjure up images of robots and science fiction movies in many people’s minds, but the fact is they’ve already become an integral part of our society. Are you, too, ready to turn science fiction into reality and get your hands on coding real-world applications based on AI and ML?
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

The Definitive Way to Deal With Continuous Variables in Machine Learning

A combination of statistical methods and engineering is key. Let’s see why and how KBinsDiscretizer should be the ML engineer’s friend. Data analysis can be seen as a device (or a black box; or a Chinese room) which, given some inputs, provides outputs. The main difference between rule-based and statistics-based (aka machine learning) is that the former accepts training examples and rules (“algorithms”) as inputs and gives predictions as output, while the latter expects training examples and labels as inputs and gives rules as output. That is, in machine learning the rules are inferred from the relationship between input data and labels, while in the classical approach the rules are pre-determined, usually by humans who spent years trying to figure them out. The difference is not as subtle as one may think: for example, in science the rules are often encoded in programs that perform a simulation of the physical system under investigation (e.g. Earth’s climate or interactions between particles). On the other hand, if those rules are not known beforehand as pre-existing theoretical frameworks, the other option is likely to be only one that makes sense. It is worth mentioning that in some notable cases such as protein folding, a machine learning approach called AlphaFold has been proven to be at least as successful as more traditional means, unlocking new exciting possibilities.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Extracting Features from Audio Samples for Machine Learning

Creating an effective classifier relies on extracting useful features from the underlying data. In this tutorial, we outline a tool that optimizes audio feature extraction. Humans are great at classifying noises. We can hear a chirp and surmise that it belongs to a bird, we can hear an abstract noise and classify it as speech with a particular meaning and definition. This relationship between humans and audio classification forms the basis of speech and human communication as a whole. Translating this incredible ability to computers on the other hand can be a difficult challenge, to say the least.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
redhat.com

More machine learning with OpenShift Data Science

We hope you enjoyed the first two Red Hat OpenShift Data Science learning paths: Launch Red Hat OpenShift Data Science and OpenShift Data Science documentation and resources. This week, we've released two new learning paths, which address the common data science challenges of accessing Amazon S3 data and creating a TensorFlow model. Developers and data scientists can use these hands-on courses to learn how to access data and create machine learning models. You'll also learn how much easier common data science procedures are with OpenShift Data Science.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Why You Should Learn Effective Communication in Data Science

Riding the line of the communication gap between technical and non-technical. The most significant gap I have seen in soft skills in Data Science and engineering is communication. Not enough people know how to translate between technical and non-technical audiences. Think about your work. When you are giving a sprint review, showcasing a demo, or just having a conversation with someone, are you able to tailor your speech to the audience watching? Many folks struggle at this skill, and it often causes rifts between teams who do not fully understand one another. Today, I want to share a story on why communication is critical and my lessons when working with my past clients.
SCIENCE
freecodecamp.org

AWS CDK v2 Tutorial – How to Create a Three-Tier Serverless Application

A Three-tier web applications has a presentation layer, an application layer, and a database layer. This familiar pattern is fertile ground for learning new technologies like the AWS Cloud Development Kit (CDK). In this tutorial, we will create a simple note-taking application using a DynamoDB table, HTTP API endpoints, Lambda...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
jhu.edu

Bridging divides in AI, machine learning

A team of health equity experts from Johns Hopkins have joined a $50 million National Institutes of Health effort to close glaring gaps in the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in health care and medicine among underrepresented communities. Led by Roland J. Thorpe Jr., a Johns Hopkins Bloomberg...
EDUCATION
HackerNoon

[Writing Prompt] How to be a Better Data Scientist; Interview Questions List

Please tell us your name, what you currently do and where you work: How did you get into Data Science? What does your day-to-day role involve? What technology or programming languages do you frequently use to get your work done? What do you like the most about your job? What is something you think people do not know about data science or data scientists? What are some trends in data science that you’re particularly excited about? If you weren't a Data Scientist, what would you be doing? What are 3 quick ways for someone to get into Data Science and land a job within a year?
JOBS
towardsdatascience.com

How to Deploy Machine Learning Models

The easiest way to deploy machine learning models on the web. I will introduce the easiest way to deploy machine learning applications on the web. In the previous notebooks, I have built machine learning models using linear and tree-based models. It turned out that hyper tuned XGboost model performed best. That is why today we will build a Fish Weight Prediction web application using XGboost. In general, there are different options to deploy ML models, such as Flask, Django, Streamlit, etc. Today I will use Streamlit because it is the easiest and faster way to do it and it does not require any web development knowledge.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
scitechdaily.com

Science Made Simple: What Is Machine Learning?

Machine learning is the process of using computers to detect patterns in massive datasets and then make predictions based on what the computer learns from those patterns. This makes machine learning a specific and narrow type of artificial intelligence. Full artificial intelligence involves machines that can perform abilities we associate with the minds of human beings and intelligent animals, such as perceiving, learning, and problem-solving.
SCIENCE

