ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Washington County prosecutors going through 100,000 texts between couple charged in baby’s death

By Cara Sapida, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kf6vo_0dWvrr3300

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Prosecutors in Washington County said they’re going over 100,000 text messages sent between a couple in the months leading up to their baby’s death.

Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis faced a judge in court Monday and listened as a detective read pages of graphic texts that they exchanged, often referring to their baby by explicit names and showing anger that he wouldn’t stop crying.

Kylie told Channel 11 that she’s innocent. Alan said there’s a long string of text messages and only about four of them are from him.

Two texts were read in court from around the time their baby was murdered, from Alan to Kylie. The texts were hard to understand in court, but the district attorney explained after the hearing that “They were from Alan to her... referring to an incident of “crushing” the child.”

A detective testified that Kylie Wilt initially said her baby passed away from SIDS at six months old, but she changed her story multiple times.

In one version of events, she said she didn’t see, feed or check on her baby for 7-10 days while Alan took care of him. And that she eventually found the baby dead in the swing, inside the only bathroom in the home where the baby slept.

Another detective testified that Alan Hollis said he had asked Wilt where the baby was. Wilt had replied that she was pregnant, his questions stressed her out and said she was going to have a miscarriage. Alan told the detective that he found the baby dead in the swing, with blood coming out his nose.

Channel 11′s Cara Sapida asked Alan what happened to the baby and he replied, “that’s for a jury to decide.”

Coroner Tim Warco testified that the baby’s cause of death is still pending while a forensic anthropologist works on the case because the body was “extremely decomposed” — exposed to the elements and insects. Both defense attorneys tried to have the homicide charges dismissed because there is no cause of death yet, but the judge held all charges for court.

Another detective testified that the crate where the body was found under blankets, hidden in the wall, and had writing on the outside. Prosecutors asked him to look at the photo and read what was written: “It said, ‘I love you, Alan’ with a couple smiley faces.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
County
Washington County, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Drone carrying marijuana crashes into Ohio house

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Drones make cool gifts, but not when they carry drugs and crash into your home. A drone carrying marijuana, cellphones and tobacco crashed into a north-central Ohio home on Monday, Richland County Sheriff Capt. Donald Zehner said. The flying object hit the home at about 10:30...
OHIO STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Suspect in fatal Japan clinic fire dies in hospital

TOKYO — (AP) — The suspect in a fire in Japan that killed 25 people has died at a hospital where he was being treated for burns and smoke inhalation, police said Friday. Morio Tanimoto had been under investigation on suspicion of arson and murder in the Dec. 17 fire at a mental health clinic in Osaka in western Japan. He died Thursday.
TOK, AK
WPXI Pittsburgh

85-year-old woman to be paroled in 1973 death of young stepson, killing of husband 2 decades later

KINSTON, N.C. — An 85-year-old North Carolina woman serving life for the murders of her 4-year-old stepson and her husband decades apart has been granted parole. Sylvia Ipock White’s release date has been set for Dec. 2, 2022, according to WITN in Greenville. White, of Kinston, was convicted in 1993 of hiring two men to kill her husband, prominent insurance agent Billy Carlyle White Sr.
KINSTON, NC
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
68K+
Followers
83K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy