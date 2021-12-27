Washington County prosecutors going through 100,000 texts between couple charged in baby’s death

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Prosecutors in Washington County said they’re going over 100,000 text messages sent between a couple in the months leading up to their baby’s death.

Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis faced a judge in court Monday and listened as a detective read pages of graphic texts that they exchanged, often referring to their baby by explicit names and showing anger that he wouldn’t stop crying.

Kylie told Channel 11 that she’s innocent. Alan said there’s a long string of text messages and only about four of them are from him.

Two texts were read in court from around the time their baby was murdered, from Alan to Kylie. The texts were hard to understand in court, but the district attorney explained after the hearing that “They were from Alan to her... referring to an incident of “crushing” the child.”

A detective testified that Kylie Wilt initially said her baby passed away from SIDS at six months old, but she changed her story multiple times.

In one version of events, she said she didn’t see, feed or check on her baby for 7-10 days while Alan took care of him. And that she eventually found the baby dead in the swing, inside the only bathroom in the home where the baby slept.

Another detective testified that Alan Hollis said he had asked Wilt where the baby was. Wilt had replied that she was pregnant, his questions stressed her out and said she was going to have a miscarriage. Alan told the detective that he found the baby dead in the swing, with blood coming out his nose.

Channel 11′s Cara Sapida asked Alan what happened to the baby and he replied, “that’s for a jury to decide.”

Coroner Tim Warco testified that the baby’s cause of death is still pending while a forensic anthropologist works on the case because the body was “extremely decomposed” — exposed to the elements and insects. Both defense attorneys tried to have the homicide charges dismissed because there is no cause of death yet, but the judge held all charges for court.

Another detective testified that the crate where the body was found under blankets, hidden in the wall, and had writing on the outside. Prosecutors asked him to look at the photo and read what was written: “It said, ‘I love you, Alan’ with a couple smiley faces.”

