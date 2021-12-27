ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Vintage Camera Purchased at Evansville Resale Shop Reveals Mystery Family Christmas Photos

By Liberty
KISS 106
KISS 106
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you love looking at old photographs, and a good mystery, this cool story has it all. Alli Turpin purchased a vintage camera at His N Hers Fleamarket in Evansville, Indiana on December 17, 2021. It happened to have a roll of undeveloped film in it, so of course, she wanted...

1061evansville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KISS 106

Indiana Miracle Dog Finally Gets Adopted – See the Before and After Pics

'Miracle' is not a word I like to throw around casually, but I'm finding it really difficult to find a better word to describe BLUE's story. Another word I would use is unbelievable, as in a literally can't believe the before and after pictures of this beautiful dog. Even as I'm writing this, there is still a tiny bit of doubt in my mind that the pictures are of the same dog. It is truly a miraculous and unbelievable recovery that has happened over the past few months.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Keep a Piece of Your Lost Loved One Close

Another Christmas is in the books. This Christmas was very different for me and my family. It was our first without Mom. We have spent a little over nine months grieving and remembering everything about her. One special Christmas present me, my sister, and my niece received is not only unique but we’ll be able to look and touch Mom anytime we want.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
City
Washington, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Society
Evansville, IN
Society
KISS 106

Amazon Alexa Apparently Suggested That a Family Take Part in a Dangerous Tiktok Challenge

Amazon Alexa allegedly suggested that a mother and daughter should complete a dangerous TikTok challenge. Minnesota mom Kristin Livdahl tweeted about the frightening experience. "My 10 year old just asked Alexa on our Echo for a challenge and this is what she said," she wrote alongside a screenshot of what Alexa apparently suggested. Alexa told the mother and her 10-year-old daughter about the viral 2020 challenge where people would plug in a phone charger halfway into a wall outlet and then hold a penny to the exposed prongs.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KISS 106

Cat Rescued From Indiana Hoarder Rises Above His Awful Beginnings and Looking For New Start In the New Year [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Michael Scott. Hi, I’m Michael Scott! I come from a large family, 58 in total, so I’m used to putting my best foot forward to stand out in a crowd. I wear my tuxedo every day because I have to be ready to make a great first impression with potential adopters. I’m a sweet, playful, and cuddly 4-year-old, but my past wasn’t so sweet. I came from a Perry County residence where I lived with 57 other cats. Some of us were pretty sick, but we’re all recovering at VHS now. I’m healthy, neutered, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccines, and ready for my forever home! If you would like to meet me, just visit VHS and ask for Michael Scott at the front desk!
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Resale#Shopping Center#Google Maps#Vintage Camera Purchased#Evansville Resale Shop#Polaroid#The Argus 75
KISS 106

Group of Ghosts Haunt Evansville, Indiana Home

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, this story will creep you out. WARNING: Don't read alone. One of our Facebook friends shared this real-life chilling story of a group of ghosts that not only have been seen by the people in the house, but also felt, grabbed and even scratched. This isn't a movie plot, this is a true account of what happened.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
KISS 106

The Latest Facebook Scam Promises Southern Indiana Residents Free Groceries

If you have ever fallen for a social media scam, don't feel bad, it's happened to me too. Earlier this year I fell for a fake request from Pizza Revolution. This time, I could tell that the post being shared was most definitely from a fake account. The post promises free groceries from ALDI Fans. If you read the post, it is pretty obvious that a corporation did not write it. When is the 24rd on the calendar?
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Senior Dog At Indiana Shelter Really Wants A Family For Christmas [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Lila. Hi, I’m Lila! You may have noticed my grey muzzle. I just celebrated my 11th birthday here at the VHS, but I don’t act a day over 1! My favorite volunteer takes me for a run every day through the Mutt’s Morning Out program, so I’m in great shape! I’ve been waiting in my kennel since October, but I haven’t had a lot of adoption visits. It’s time for me to find my forever family! I love people, and I’m great with kids and respectful dogs. Maybe you could be my new walking buddy if you adopt me! Come visit me at the VHS! I’m spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines, adoption fee $150.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

Eastside Evansville IN Restaurant Closing Will Reopen Under New Name in 2022

Another Evansville, Indiana restaurant is shuttering its doors but it does not look like the building will be staying vacant once the doors are closed. According to a recent post from Evansville 411 News, one of two current Mele's Diner locations will be closing its doors before the holidays. The restaurant on Evansville's eastside, located at 6840 Logan Drive, can be found in the small shopping complex located near the intersection of Morgan Avenue and Crosspointe Boulevard, in front of the Eastside Lowes and Dunigan YMCA.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Mt. Vernon Magic – Locally Owned Grocery Store Collects Donations For KY Tornado Victims

I've only been to Mckim's IGA Mt Vernon two times, and both times it felt like everybody was one big family. In addition to being very passionate about the ever-changing world of grocery shopping (Apps, online, self-check) I know that Mckim's is also very passionate about serving the community. After the December 10, 2021 tornados ripped through Kentucky, Mckim's IGA agreed to let Warehouse Services, Inc. and Industrial Transport Services, LLC park a trailer at their store to collect donations.
MOUNT VERNON, IN
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy