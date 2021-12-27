Vintage Camera Purchased at Evansville Resale Shop Reveals Mystery Family Christmas Photos
By Liberty
KISS 106
3 days ago
If you love looking at old photographs, and a good mystery, this cool story has it all. Alli Turpin purchased a vintage camera at His N Hers Fleamarket in Evansville, Indiana on December 17, 2021. It happened to have a roll of undeveloped film in it, so of course, she wanted...
Right before Christmas, we had a bit of a toy emergency. My son Chase decided to add Minecraft Lego sets to his list. On behalf of Santa's already over-worked elves, my husband Doug and I set out to search Evansville for toys on Christmas Eve. We dashed to Eastland Mall...
If you needed a toy, of any kind, and you needed it now, Toys "R" Us was the place to go. No matter where you lived in the Tristate, a birthday trip to the toy store, made for the best birthday ever. But sadly, it closed up shop in Evansville and all over the country a few years ago.
'Miracle' is not a word I like to throw around casually, but I'm finding it really difficult to find a better word to describe BLUE's story. Another word I would use is unbelievable, as in a literally can't believe the before and after pictures of this beautiful dog. Even as I'm writing this, there is still a tiny bit of doubt in my mind that the pictures are of the same dog. It is truly a miraculous and unbelievable recovery that has happened over the past few months.
Another Christmas is in the books. This Christmas was very different for me and my family. It was our first without Mom. We have spent a little over nine months grieving and remembering everything about her. One special Christmas present me, my sister, and my niece received is not only unique but we’ll be able to look and touch Mom anytime we want.
Amazon Alexa allegedly suggested that a mother and daughter should complete a dangerous TikTok challenge. Minnesota mom Kristin Livdahl tweeted about the frightening experience. "My 10 year old just asked Alexa on our Echo for a challenge and this is what she said," she wrote alongside a screenshot of what Alexa apparently suggested. Alexa told the mother and her 10-year-old daughter about the viral 2020 challenge where people would plug in a phone charger halfway into a wall outlet and then hold a penny to the exposed prongs.
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Michael Scott. Hi, I’m Michael Scott! I come from a large family, 58 in total, so I’m used to putting my best foot forward to stand out in a crowd. I wear my tuxedo every day because I have to be ready to make a great first impression with potential adopters. I’m a sweet, playful, and cuddly 4-year-old, but my past wasn’t so sweet. I came from a Perry County residence where I lived with 57 other cats. Some of us were pretty sick, but we’re all recovering at VHS now. I’m healthy, neutered, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccines, and ready for my forever home! If you would like to meet me, just visit VHS and ask for Michael Scott at the front desk!
The photos of Blue, on the day a good samaritan found him abandoned and afraid, are etched in my memory. The photos were heartbreaking. In Blue's eyes, I saw all of the pets I had ever loved and all of the pets I love now. I wanted to rush to his side and love his pain and fear away. Just like me, Blue became the Tristate's dog.
Not all parking lots are the same, but there is a certain type of parking lot that seems to be difficult for some to understand, so here's a little lesson in how to drive in those. I'm going to sound like a bitter old man here, but I know that...
Samaritan's Feet is an international organization dedicated to inspiring hope in children by "providing shoes as the foundation to a spiritual and healthy life resulting in the advancement of education and economic opportunities." On New Year's Day, the non-profit is bringing 600 pairs of "opportunity" to Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. Samaritan's...
How clean is Monica's apartment? Is it that hard to PIVOT? How cute would you and your friends look inside Central Perk? All of these questions and more will be answered when The FRIENDS Experience arrives in Nashville, TN. What is The FRIENDS Experience?. Picture yourself (And your besties) sitting...
Have you found photos, memorabilia, or important documents in your yard after tornados devasted many towns in Western Kentucky? Among other debris, a stuffed bunny was found in a field in Whitesville, Kentucky. It could be a child's favorite stuffed animal, and we want to reunite them. On Sunday, my...
Whether you believe in ghosts or not, this story will creep you out. WARNING: Don't read alone. One of our Facebook friends shared this real-life chilling story of a group of ghosts that not only have been seen by the people in the house, but also felt, grabbed and even scratched. This isn't a movie plot, this is a true account of what happened.
Each year, a Kentucky native makes it her mission to spread Christmas cheer by dressing up as Little Debbie and dancing in public with her trusty sidekick, Christmas Tree Cake. Back in 2019, a video went viral on Facebook of a woman dressed as Little Debbie and a guy dressed...
If you have any length on your hair at all, you have most likely had this happen to you. Unless you are very experienced with a comb, you can get it stuck so bad, you think you will have to cut it our of your hair. When it happens, It's a nightmare. especially for kids.
If you have ever fallen for a social media scam, don't feel bad, it's happened to me too. Earlier this year I fell for a fake request from Pizza Revolution. This time, I could tell that the post being shared was most definitely from a fake account. The post promises free groceries from ALDI Fans. If you read the post, it is pretty obvious that a corporation did not write it. When is the 24rd on the calendar?
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Lila. Hi, I’m Lila! You may have noticed my grey muzzle. I just celebrated my 11th birthday here at the VHS, but I don’t act a day over 1! My favorite volunteer takes me for a run every day through the Mutt’s Morning Out program, so I’m in great shape! I’ve been waiting in my kennel since October, but I haven’t had a lot of adoption visits. It’s time for me to find my forever family! I love people, and I’m great with kids and respectful dogs. Maybe you could be my new walking buddy if you adopt me! Come visit me at the VHS! I’m spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines, adoption fee $150.
Another Evansville, Indiana restaurant is shuttering its doors but it does not look like the building will be staying vacant once the doors are closed. According to a recent post from Evansville 411 News, one of two current Mele's Diner locations will be closing its doors before the holidays. The restaurant on Evansville's eastside, located at 6840 Logan Drive, can be found in the small shopping complex located near the intersection of Morgan Avenue and Crosspointe Boulevard, in front of the Eastside Lowes and Dunigan YMCA.
Breakfast is, by far, my favorite meal of the day. It is the one meal I have perfected as far as cooking. So, when I find a place that serves and excellent breakfast, I am al in. One of the things on my bucket list is to open up a...
I've only been to Mckim's IGA Mt Vernon two times, and both times it felt like everybody was one big family. In addition to being very passionate about the ever-changing world of grocery shopping (Apps, online, self-check) I know that Mckim's is also very passionate about serving the community. After the December 10, 2021 tornados ripped through Kentucky, Mckim's IGA agreed to let Warehouse Services, Inc. and Industrial Transport Services, LLC park a trailer at their store to collect donations.
As we head into the holiday season, you have likely been making your list and checking it twice to make sure that you didn't forget a gift for your extended family's white elephant exchange. Or maybe you're trying to make sure that you have everything you need to bake your world-famous chocolate chip cookies for Santa...
