Tomorrow's birthdays

Betty White is about to hit a milestone birthday. On Jan. 17, 2022, the legendary actress is turning 100 years old. And the major moment isn’t going unnoticed. On the day of her birthday, her movie special, “Betty White: 100 Years Young,” will premiere in theaters for one day only.
The film — which includes a star-studded cast of friends including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendie Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt — will feature White’s funniest moments on “The Golden...
