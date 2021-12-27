ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Tomorrow's birthdays

By The Associated Press
wcn247.com
 3 days ago

Actor Nichelle Nichols (“Star Trek”) is 89. Actor Maggie Smith (“Harry Potter”) is 87. Singer-keyboardist Edgar Winter is 75. Actor Denzel Washington is 67. TV personality Gayle King (“CBS This Morning”) is 67. Drummer Mike McGuire...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Betty White Is Turning 100: A Look at Her Fashion Evolution Through the Years

Betty White is about to hit a milestone birthday. On Jan. 17, 2022, the legendary actress is turning 100 years old. And the major moment isn’t going unnoticed. On the day of her birthday, her movie special, “Betty White: 100 Years Young,” will premiere in theaters for one day only. The film — which includes a star-studded cast of friends including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendie Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt — will feature White’s funniest moments on “The Golden...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Gayle King
Person
Brendan Hines
Person
Joe Manganiello
Person
David Archuleta
Person
Edgar Winter
Person
Maggie Smith
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Sienna Miller
Person
Ana Navarro
Person
Chad Mcqueen
Person
Beau Garrett
Person
Vanessa Ferlito
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Mackenzie Rosman
947wls.com

Betty White’s Birthday will be Celebrated in Theaters

Betty White’s 100th birthday will be celebrated in 900 theaters nationwide on Jan. 17th, 2022. Fathom Events announced that Betty White: 100 Years Young – a Birthday Celebration will take a look at the star’s life behind the scenes and show the Golden Girl’s 100th birthday party featuring guests like…
MOVIES
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Former Mickey Mouse Club Member Tiffini Hale Dead at 46

Tiffini Hale, a former cast member of The All New Mickey Mouse Club, has died. She was 46. The actress passed away on Dec. 25, Christmas Day, according to her former co-stars and fellow members of the Disney Channel pop group The Party. "It is with the heaviest of broken...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

‘The Boss’ Diana Ross Celebrates Her ‘Blessings’ For Christmas with Her Kids, Grandkids

“So so many blessings,” wrote legendary music icon Diana Ross alongside a Christmas family photo she recently posted to Twitter. This Christmas, the 77-year-old star was accompanied by four of her kids—Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross, Chudney Ross, and Ross Naess—their respective spouses, including Ashlee Simpson Ross, as well as several of her grandchildren for a holiday celebration. They all posed in matching striped onesies by an adorned Christmas tree, while some members appeared to be praying.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Actor#American Idol#Ncis
Fox News

Betty White's best life lessons and funniest quotes as her 100th birthday approaches

Iconic actress and comedian Betty White celebrates her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, 2022 — and this wise, funny lady has a lot of life lessons and smart insights to share. The native of Oak Park, Ill., has enjoyed a hugely successful career in radio, TV, and film spanning more than 75 years. She’s been called "America’s Sweetheart" and the "First Lady of Television." She was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995, the same year she earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
MUSIC
Variety

The Betty White Centennial: Celebrating ‘100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life’

Betty White has penned three memoirs and spent a lifetime in the public eye. When author Ray Richmond was approached to write a book timed to White’s 100th birthday on Jan. 17, he questioned whether there was anything left to uncover about her sui generis life and career. Once he went down the rabbit hole of a quick “facts about Betty White” Google search, Richmond was hooked. “Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life,” published this week by Becker & Mayer Books,” became a five-month intensive study on what makes Betty White so beloved as an entertainer and such...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Lashes Out At Media Exploiting His Past Relationship With Betty White

Ryan Reynolds had some choice words for the media as he felt that some publications were exploiting his past relationship with Betty White. He joked that "I'm absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks." A lot of people found that funny online, and it's been a wild week of Betty White stories as she nears her 100th birthday. When the actress was asked about the Deadpool star during a recent interview, she had some jokes of her own. "I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me, but Robert Redford is The One," White laughed with People Magazine. It's been a running bit for Reynolds as he just seems to find strange angles to get those off-kilter jokes in. Clearly, it's working as the Marvel star will appear in a special 100th birthday celebration movie for the Golden Girls star. You can check out the tweet for yourself down below.
TV & VIDEOS
willmarradio.com

Paramount Theater celebrates it's 100th birthday Friday

(St. Cloud MN-) Today the Paramount Center for the Arts in St. Cloud invites the community to stop by for free cake, coffee and punch to mark the exact day of the theatre’s 100th birthday. The theatre and lobby will be open from 10am-2pm for people to explore, share memories, and take photos. Guests will have the unique opportunity to see the 100 year old Sherman Theatre curtain, which will be down for the special event.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
thesource.com

Happy Heavenly Birthday To UGK’s Pimp C!

Born Chad Lamont Butler on this day in 1973 in Port Arthur, Texas, Pimp C emerged into the Hip Hop scene with his partner Bun B to make the Underground Kingz (UGK) one of the greatest rap groups to come out of the Dirty South and undoubtedly the best rap duo from Texas.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Wore A Skintight Crystal Catsuit To The 'Unforgivable' Premiere—Her Body Looks Incredible!

We need a moment to catch our breath after seeing Sandra Bullock’s latest red carpet look! The 57-year-old actress looked nothing short of sensational when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix film, The Unforgivable, on Tuesday, November 30th, wearing a super-glamorous skintight crystal catsuit that showcased her enviable – and quite frankly, unbelievable – figure! We are speechless!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy