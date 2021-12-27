ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Riot Blockchain (RIOT) call put ratio 4.5 calls to 1 put

 5 days ago

Vertex Pharma (VRTX) call put ratio 5.9 calls to 1 put

Vertex Pharma (NASDAQ: VRTX) 30-day option implied volatility is at 39; compared to its 52-week range of 23 to 53. Call put ratio 5.9 calls to 1 put.
Biogen (BIIB) puts more active than calls after Samsung Group denies in talks to acquire

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) December weekly call option implied volatility is at 55, January is at 47; compared to its 52-week range of 32 to 121 after Samsung Group denies it is in talks to acquire the company. Call put ratio 1 calls to 1.5 puts.
Why did Riot Blockchain stock drop today? Year-end pressure on bitcoin

Bitcoin miner Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares slide 8.0% in Tuesday trading, its biggest one-day drop since Dec. 3, as bitcoin (BTC-USD) loses 6.7% in the past 24 hours to ~$47.8K. Other bitcoin-mining stocks also felt the pain with Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) sinking 10%, Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) diving 12%, Bitfarms...
Microvision (MVIS) call put ratio 13 calls to 1 put shares sell off 1%

Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) 30-day option implied volatility is at 101; compared to its 52-week range of 92 to 249. Call put ratio 13 calls to 1 put shares sell off 1%.
JD.com (JD) call put ratio 2 calls to 1 put as shares trade down 0.7%

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) 30-day option implied volatility is at 52; compared to its 52-week range of 31 to 69. Call put ratio 2 calls to 1 put as shares trade down 0.7%.
HubSpot (HUBS) call put ratio 1 call to 7.4 puts

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) 30-day option implied volatility is at 53; compared to its 52-week range of 34 to 70. Call put ratio 1 call to 7.4 puts.
Alibaba (BABA) call put ratio 1 call to 1.4 puts shares down 6%

Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) 30-day option implied volatility is at 62; compared to its 52-week range of 24 to 83. Call put ratio 1 call to 1.4 puts shares down 6%.
Goldman Sachs Removes Alibaba (BABA) From its Conviction List, Downgrades to Buy on Macro and Competition Headwinds

Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi downgraded Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) to Buy with a $215.00 per share price target. Alibaba shares are therefore removed from Goldman's Conviction List amid growing macro and competition...
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) calls more active than puts into 2022

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) 30-day option implied volatility is at 38; compared to its 52-week range of 25 to 50. Call put ratio 2.2 calls to 1 put.
