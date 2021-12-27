Riot Blockchain (RIOT) call put ratio 4.5 calls to 1 put

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) December weekly call option implied volatility is at 55, January is at 47; compared to its 52-week range of 32 to 121 after Samsung Group denies it is in talks to acquire the company. Call put ratio 1 calls to 1.5 puts.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO