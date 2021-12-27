Riot Blockchain (RIOT) call put ratio 4.5 calls to 1 put

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vertex Pharma (NASDAQ: VRTX) 30-day option implied volatility is at 39; compared to its 52-week range of 23 to 53. Call put ratio 5.9 calls to 1 put.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) December weekly call option implied volatility is at 55, January is at 47; compared to its 52-week range of 32 to 121 after Samsung Group denies it is in talks to acquire the company. Call put ratio 1 calls to 1.5 puts.
Bitcoin miner Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares slide 8.0% in Tuesday trading, its biggest one-day drop since Dec. 3, as bitcoin (BTC-USD) loses 6.7% in the past 24 hours to ~$47.8K. Other bitcoin-mining stocks also felt the pain with Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) sinking 10%, Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) diving 12%, Bitfarms...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) 30-day option implied volatility is at 39; compared to its 52-week range of 26 to 59 as shares rally 3.2%. Call put ratio 5.2 calls to 1 put.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) 30-day option implied volatility is at 42; compared to its 52-week range of 28 to 71. Call put ratio 1 call to 1.4 puts as shares rally 0.9%.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) 30-day option implied volatility is at 54; compared to its 52-week range of 29 to 65.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) 30-day option implied volatility is at 101; compared to its 52-week range of 92 to 249. Call put ratio 13 calls to 1 put shares sell off 1%.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) 30-day option implied volatility is at 124; compared to its 52-week range of 104 to 279. Call put ratio 11 calls to 1 put as shares sell off 4%.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) 30-day option implied volatility is at 52; compared to its 52-week range of 31 to 69. Call put ratio 2 calls to 1 put as shares trade down 0.7%.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) 30-day option implied volatility is at 53; compared to its 52-week range of 34 to 70. Call put ratio 1 call to 7.4 puts.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) 30-day option implied volatility is at 62; compared to its 52-week range of 24 to 83. Call put ratio 1 call to 1.4 puts shares down 6%.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi downgraded Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) to Buy with a $215.00 per share price target. Alibaba shares are therefore removed from Goldman’s Conviction List amid growing macro and competition...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) 30-day option implied volatility is at 38; compared to its 52-week range of 25 to 50. Call put ratio 2.2 calls to 1 put.
Comments / 0