Bit Digital (BTBT) call put ratio 11 calls to 1 put as shares sell off 4%

 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week...

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) PT Lowered to $5 at Dawson James, Keeps 'Buy'

Dawson James analyst James McIlree lowered the price target on Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) to $5.00 (from $13.00) while maintaining
STOCKS
Biogen (BIIB) puts more active than calls after Samsung Group denies in talks to acquire

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) December weekly call option implied volatility is at 55, January is at 47; compared to its 52-week range of 32 to 121 after Samsung Group denies it is in talks to acquire the company. Call put ratio 1 calls to 1.5 puts.
STOCKS
Riot Blockchain (RIOT) call put ratio 4.5 calls to 1 put

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) 30-day option implied volatility is at 109; compared to its 52-week range of 88 to 276. Call put ratio 4.5 calls to 1 put.
STOCKS
JD.com (JD) call put ratio 2 calls to 1 put as shares trade down 0.7%

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) 30-day option implied volatility is at 52; compared to its 52-week range of 31 to 69. Call put ratio 2 calls to 1 put as shares trade down 0.7%.
STOCKS
Microvision (MVIS) call put ratio 13 calls to 1 put shares sell off 1%

Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) 30-day option implied volatility is at 101; compared to its 52-week range of 92 to 249. Call put ratio 13 calls to 1 put shares sell off 1%.
STOCKS
HubSpot (HUBS) call put ratio 1 call to 7.4 puts

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) 30-day option implied volatility is at 53; compared to its 52-week range of 34 to 70. Call put ratio 1 call to 7.4 puts.
STOCKS
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) calls more active than puts into 2022

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) 30-day option implied volatility is at 38; compared to its 52-week range of 25 to 50. Call put ratio 2.2 calls to 1 put.
STOCKS
KeyBanc Downgrades Oracle (ORCL) to Sector Weight Following 'Non-Strategic' $28 Billion Acquisition of Cerner

KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to Sector Weight from Overweight following the $28.3 billion acquisition of Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN). The all-cash deal is seen as "accretive but non-strategic" and would be "near-term...
STOCKS
Goldman Sachs Removes Alibaba (BABA) From its Conviction List, Downgrades to Buy on Macro and Competition Headwinds

Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi downgraded Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) to Buy with a $215.00 per share price target. Alibaba shares are therefore removed from Goldman's Conviction List amid growing macro and competition...
STOCKS
UPDATE: Evercore ISI Starts StepStone Group (STEP) at Outperform

Evercore ISI analyst John Dunn initiates coverage on StepStone Group (NASDAQ: STEP) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $48.00. The analyst comments "With $121bn of long-duration & highly-valued AUM, STEP is an alt asset manager/solutions provider that’s well-positioned in the secularly-growing private markets space. Sitting in between limited partners looking to access these non-traditional assets & the GPs that managed them, it has a more diverse, global & growing business than its peers. These aspects should enable STEP to keep up its +20% growth clip, as well as improve profitability & valuation. Along w/ a below-peer valuation, some of which is justified due to margin but not all due to better growth, we think this adds up to a compelling investment case."
STOCKS

