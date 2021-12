Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a $63 million statewide opioid settlement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The agreement will largely track the terms of the Global Prescription Opioid Litigation Settlement Agreement that was announced on July 23, 2021. Pursuant to the settlement, Endo will pay $63 million into the Texas State Qualified Settlement Fund, without any requirement that the global deal first be finalized, and without any rebates or reductions to the payment amount. This is the third statewide opioid settlement Attorney General Paxton has secured for Texas. In addition to the funds from Endo, Johnson & […]

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO