Microvision (MVIS) call put ratio 13 calls to 1 put shares sell off 1%

Dawson James analyst James McIlree lowered the price target on Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) to $5.00 (from $13.00) while maintaining
Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi downgraded Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) to Buy with a $215.00 per share price target. Alibaba shares are therefore removed from Goldman's Conviction List amid growing macro and competition...
Shares of Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) are down nearly 18% after the company reported its Q3 results and guidance. Anaplan reported Q3 EPS of ($0.05) to beat the analyst estimate of ($0.11). Revenue...
Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) are down nearly 2% in pre-open Friday after JMP analyst Andrew Boone downgraded to
Vertex Pharma (NASDAQ: VRTX) 30-day option implied volatility is at 39; compared to its 52-week range of 23 to 53. Call put ratio 5.9 calls to 1 put.
BioMarin Pharma (NASDAQ: BMRN) 30-day option implied volatility is at 41; compared to its 52-week range of 25 to 77. Call put ratio 23 calls to 1 put with focus on January 100 calls.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) 30-day option implied volatility is at 39; compared to its 52-week range of 26 to 59 as shares rally 3.2%. Call put ratio 5.2 calls to 1 put.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) 30-day option implied volatility is at 42; compared to its 52-week range of 28 to 71. Call put ratio 1 call to 1.4 puts as shares rally 0.9%.
Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) 30-day option implied volatility is at 109; compared to its 52-week range of 88 to 276. Call put ratio 4.5 calls to 1 put.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) 30-day option implied volatility is at 124; compared to its 52-week range of 104 to 279. Call put ratio 11 calls to 1 put as shares sell off 4%.
HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) 30-day option implied volatility is at 53; compared to its 52-week range of 34 to 70. Call put ratio 1 call to 7.4 puts.
GameStop (NYSE: GME) 30-day option implied volatility is at 101; compared to its 52-week range of 69 to 553. Call put ratio 1.4 calls to 1 put as shares sell off 3.9%.
Kjetil Gronskag, Chairman and CEO of RomReal Ltd has 30 December 2021, purchased. 5,123 shares at NOK 1.95 each in RomReal Ltd. Following this trade, Kjetil Gronskag controls privately and through holding.
Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) are down about 8% in pre-open Thursday after the company announced that Tencent, which owns 17% of the stock, plans to distribute 460 million Class A ordinary shares of the Company owned by Tencent to its shareholders.
The First Of Long Island (NASDAQ: FLIC) declared a quarterly dividend of $.20 per share, or $0.8 annualized. This is a 5.3% increase from the prior dividend of $0.19. The dividend will...
KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to Sector Weight from Overweight following the $28.3 billion acquisition of Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN). The all-cash deal is seen as "accretive but non-strategic" and would be "near-term...
Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, or $0.28 annualized. This is a 16.7% increase from the prior dividend of $0.06. The dividend will be payable on...
