Detroit, MI

42 killed in holiday shootings and the highest death toll was in Detroit

By Stephanie Raymond
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

The holiday weekend was not all merry and bright across the United States. Shooting violence erupted nationwide, leaving at least 42 people dead .

The deaths include a 13-year-old and her mother, a professional boxer shot in front of his children, and a man who died after allegedly going on a shooting spree at a rest stop.

The highest death toll over the three-day weekend was in Detroit, where five people were killed. One case involves a 57-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter found dead inside their home on Christmas Day. The woman's husband is considered a person of interest and is currently being sought by police.

In Maryland, police are investigating a deadly road rage incident that led to a boxer being shot dead in front of his three children and girlfriend on Christmas Eve. The suspect is still at large.

In Virginia, a gunman took his own life after shooting four people during a domestic dispute at a rest stop on the day after Christmas. Police said the victims were trying to help a woman who was arguing with the gunman when they were shot. The woman and three others were injured but are expected to survive. The gunman was later found in his car with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In Tennessee, a 12-year-old boy was fatally shot inside his Memphis home while "playing a game" in his living room on Christmas morning. No arrests have been made.

In California, a family party on Christmas Day turned deadly when a 23-year-old shot and killed his 58-year-old grandmother and father's 39-year-old girlfriend. Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shootings.

In New York, police are looking for the suspect who targeted and killed a 53-year-old man inside his Hamptons home on Christmas Day. Police haven't determined a motive.

Elsewhere, four people were shot dead in Fort Worth, Texas, including a teenage boy who was gunned down on Christmas night, and three people were fatally shot in separate parts of Michigan. Deadly shootings were also reported in Missouri, North Carolina, Colorado and Alabama.

Comments / 46

hammer of justice 1776
3d ago

so is Detroit competing with Chicago to see with city can be the biggest shithole.

Reply(5)
14
oldschool94
2d ago

wow! I'm in MICHIGAN, and didn't know this. I do not tune into the news like I used to.

Reply(2)
5
Evan Petty
3d ago

Wicked world, stay strapped up and prayed up.....

Reply(1)
10
 

