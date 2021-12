For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The explosive spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 during the year-end holiday season has led to a shortage of test kits and raised costs of testing programs in many states. In response, manufacturers have increased production, and the Food and Drug Administration has been approving new tests at an unprecedented speed: Acon Laboratories says it will be able to produce more than 100 million Flowflex COVID-19 Home Test kits per month by the end of 2021, and more than 200 million by February.

