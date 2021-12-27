Suspects caught on video during Christmas Eve shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help identifying suspects who were caught on video shooting at a person on Christmas Eve.

The video shows the suspects driving up to another car and firing shots into the vehicle before speeding off.

According to MPD, the shooting happened in the middle of the morning outside “Smart Mart #2” on Overton Crossing near Hawkins Mill in Frayser. When they arrived on the scene they found a male victim in non-critical condition.

MPD said the suspects were driving a white four-door Chevrolet Malibu.

Although his wounds weren’t life threatening, people who live in that neighborhood are on edge.

Kenta Sago lives down the street.

“I don’t want my kids going to the store no more because I don’t now what’s going to happen to them,” Sago said. “They always walk and go to the store but I don’t even let them go there no more because you never know what might happen.”

Sago hopes the video investigators posted on social media leads to an arrest.

“Everybody need to get caught if they doing wrong but they gonna have they day when they go talk to our Father and he’s gonna tell them the bad they did it’s the judgment day then,” he said.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.