Business Report: Holiday sales jump more than expected

fox46.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Holiday sales jumped more than 8.5% in 2021 compared...

www.fox46.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Retailers please as US holiday sales jumped 8.5 percent

Despite higher prices, product shortages and the spread of the Omicron variant during the final few weeks of the season, U.S. holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years. Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks a variety of consumer payments, including cash and debit cards, reported holiday sales rose 8.5...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mediapost.com

65% Of Retailers Expect Returns To Jump During 2021 Holiday Season

U.S. consumers returned about $450 billion worth of goods in 2020, according to Gaurav Saran, founder and CEO of returns management system (RMS) technology platform ReverseLogix, and Tony Sciarrotta, executive director of the industry trade group Reverse Logistics Association (RLA). Those numbers are expected to rise, creating an incentive for...
RETAIL
Daily Item

Holiday season exceeded expectations of business owners in Valley

Small business owners across the Valley reported that the holiday shopping season exceeded expectations in November and December. The latest COVID-19 variant and supply chain issues didn’t do much damage to holiday shopping. Shoppers shrugged off the omicron variant, and holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years, according to one spending measure, The Associated Press reported.
SUNBURY, PA
Gephardt Daily

Holiday sales jump 8.5% in year with big online gains

Dec. 26 (UPI) — Retail sales during the holiday season jumped 8.5% compared with 2020, according to a report published Sunday by the credit card company Mastercard. E-commerce sales were up 11% in 2021 for the holiday season running from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24 compared to the previous year, according to the Mastercard SpendingPulse report. Online sales were up a massive 61% from 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic led to a historic increase in shopping online.
RETAIL
therealdeal.com

Holiday sales jumped 11% from pre-pandemic levels

Despite concerns over supply chain issues, inflation and the omicron variant’s spread, one report says retailers had a holly jolly Christmas,. Boosts among in-store and online shoppers pushed sales nearly 11 percent above pre-pandemic levels and marked an 8.5 percent increase year-over-year, according to Mastercard’s SpendingPulse report. The...
BUSINESS
kswo.com

Several Lawton businesses see increased holiday sales

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It was a return to normal for a few Lawton businesses this holiday season, despite several obstacles that could have hurt their business. In 2021, there was no shortage of obstacles impacting local retail stores. “We’ve had the issues of COVID and the issues of the...
LAWTON, OK
5NEWS

Early shoppers expected to break records for holiday sales

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The holiday season is here and shoppers are spending money at small businesses and big box stores, helping the economy. “Our retail community has been at this Christmas so far has been record-setting,” said Rogers- Lowell Chamber of Commerce President CEO, Raymond Burns. Burns says...
LOWELL, AR
Shropshire Star

Shoppers expected to stay at home but spend more in end-of-year sales

Barclaycard Payments said bargain-hunters plan to splash out an average of £247 each, an increase of £85 on last year. Consumers are set to shop from home but spend more in the post-Christmas sales than in previous years in a reassuring sign for online retailers, a survey suggests.
BUSINESS
KTEN.com

26% Of Americans Got an Earlier-Than-Usual Jump on Holiday Shopping

With Christmas days away, some of us might not be feeling the hair-pulling stress of waiting until the 11th hour to get holiday shopping done. Fear, as they say, can be a powerful motivating force. A recent survey from ProGlove, a German engineering company focused on smart wearable technology, shows...
SHOPPING
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 68% That Wall Street Thinks Could Soar in 2022

Offerpad is projected to grow revenue at a compound annual rate of 82% by the end of 2022. It's making more gross profit per home sold than competitor Zillow did at its peak. One Wall Street firm predicts a stock-price surge in 2022. Let's be clear: Any stock that collapses...
STOCKS
Footwear News

How Retailers Like Macy’s, Target and Nordstrom are Keeping Stores Open as COVID-19 Surges Across the U.S.

The recent spike in national COVID-19 cases in many ways has reversed the trend towards retail recovery. But many retailers are still holding out despite the grim environment and are working hard to keep their stores open. The U.S. hit a pandemic record on Tuesday, with 265,427 cases a day on average, the Wall Street Journal reported. In New York City, 2% of all Manhattan residents were positive in the last week, with other boroughs seeing similarly strong numbers. At the onset of the pandemic, major retailers shuttered their stores for months. This time around, retailers are better equipped to handle the challenges of keeping...
RETAIL
The Staten Island Advance

Retail store closings 2021: The list of chains that closed stores this year

Retailers have reported a busy holiday shopping season but it comes after two years of difficult times amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Big-box stores have been hit hard by shutdowns and inflation just as more people and companies are focusing on online sales. As a result, several retailers announced permanent store closings or filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the last year.
BUSINESS

