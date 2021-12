At long last, Nardwuar finally landed his follow-up J. Cole interview. On Saturday (Dec. 25), the Human Serviette uploaded his new sit-down with the Dreamville head honcho. The interview has been at least a couple years in the making, with Cole famously turning down Nardwuar at the 2019 Days N Vegas Festival when the quirky questioner was set to go. Nardy made up for lost time with a nearly hour-long talk with the North Carolina MC that left Cole speechless at times.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO