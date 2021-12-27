Foreigner’s Debut Album: The Inside Story

NYC based Americana jam-band mainstay PJ LaMariana follows the recent release of his debut single “Cold War” with his soulful debut album, For You, out December 22nd. LaMariana puts his entire chest into this album, exploring the colorful range of feelings — from longing, to despair, to hope — he discovers within himself through the stories told on For You. While primarily known as a bassist, he quells any doubts about his all-around musicianship through each of these 11 tracks; the artist dishes out heart-wrenching lyrics, groove-infused melodies, and smoother-than-butter vocals, all of which are caressed in an epic soundscape constructed with electric performances from a group of undeniably masterful instrumentalists. LaMariana is thrilled to bring the album to life on stage at NYC’s 11th St. Bar in East Village on December 29th. This album is a long-awaited moment for the artist in which he takes the spotlight with a voice finding a home at the center of attention. The songwriter named the album For You for a reason: LaMariana wants to share his catharsis-laced stories with the world, and that all starts with you. Fans can stream For You on all major streaming platforms on December 22nd.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO