Rock Music

Foreigner’s Debut Album: The Inside Story

By Best Classic Bands Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s said that when English rock veteran Mick Jones recognized that his newly assembled band was split equally with members from both sides of the pond, he seized upon the name Foreigner. And in 1976, it was time for the band—the Brits… Jones, Ian McDonald and Dennis Elliott and Americans… Lou...

metalinsider.net

Metal Insider’s Siegfried Samer’s Top 10 Albums of 2021

Despite Covid-19 still making it difficult for many bands to tour, especially in Europe, 2021 has seen the release of some fine metal albums. Here are my Top 10 metal albums for 2021!. Considering my background as the singer and songwriter for Dragony, it’s needless to say that most of...
ROCK MUSIC
johnstonsunrise.net

Melon Collie unveils debut album ‘That’s How They Get Ya’

New musical projects always start with the meeting of the minds. A concrete vision grows from the multiple talents involved crafting a sound through shared influences and artistic tastes. Headed by longtime collaborators Lee McAdams and Kyle Carlson, Melon Collie is another product of their groovy approach to music. The Providence jam band is rounded out by Lee’s brother Justin on bass and Colin O’Hara on drums while Carlson is on guitar and McAdams is on the keys, percussion and guitar with each member alternating on vocal duties. Their debut album, That’s How They Get Ya, that came out on October 29 brings a psychedelic and mellow blend of tones, progressions and harmonies.
PROVIDENCE, RI
106.3 The Buzz

The 15 Best Debut Rock + Metal Albums of 2021

The last 12 months have been great for the debut effort in rock and metal music. In fact, there's been a veritable army of significant first albums issued this year. After all, they say you never get a second chance to make a good first impression. And throughout 2021, plenty of burgeoning bands have seemingly taken that notion to heart, releasing initial full-length collections full of entertaining, engaging rock and metal. (Who's claiming rock is dead now, Gene Simmons?)
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Metal Insider’s Bram Teitelman’s Top 10 Albums of 2021

10) Deafheaven, Infinite Granite (Sargent House) Deafheaven has been divisive for years. Just the mere mention of them sends trve kvlt metalheads into conniptions, but they’ve always been interesting, and it’s been cool watching them move more towards shoegaze on their last few albums. Truly embracing it by working with Justin Meldal-Johnson (Beck, Nine Inch Nails, M83) is only a left turn if you haven’t been paying attention, but George Clark’s switch to clean singing works for the band. It’ll be worth watching to see if this is just a detour or if they full-on embrace it. As a fan of shoegaze and Deafheaven, I can’t wait to find out.
MUSIC
bestclassicbands.com

Top Selling Albums of 1973: Come to the Dark Side

Making headlines in 1973… CBS, feeling owning a Major League Baseball team didn’t belong as part of its core assets, sold the New York Yankees for $10 million to a group led by George Steinbrenner. It proved to be a good investment by the Cleveland shipbuilding magnate. In 2017, Forbes valued the club at $3.7 billion.
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Metal Insider’s Chris Annunziata’s Top 10 Albums of 2021

2021 had an abundance of great albums to listen to, which made deciding this year’s Top 10 Albums a struggle. Fortunately, I dug through and found the albums that really jumped out and made an impact. I also added an honorable mention section at the end of my Top 10 list, as there were albums that almost made the list and definitely still deserve recognition.
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Eleven debut albums that turned twenty in 2021

One year removed from 2000, bringing us a new year, decade, century, and millennia, 2001 came rolling in with one simple question: “Now What?” The year 2000 brought its own set of questions and concerns, but the world hadn’t ended. The computer crash never came. There was no hellfire and brimstone. Life moved on. Now the 2000s had something to prove. Like every decade before them, the 2000s needed an identity, and 2001 would help set that identity in motion.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Greek Power Trio S.E.V. release debut album 'Far From Close'

Anelia Records is proud to present Far from Close, the debut album of a new collaboration between three of Greece’s most vibrant jazz musicians. Tassos Spiliotopoulos, Panos Vassilopoulos and Michael Evdemon. The music was composed by Evdemon and Spiliotopoulos and the goal was to achieve an elegant but emotionally powerful music through the electric sound of a modern jazz trio. Each one of the band members brought their own influences to the blend, ranging from electric jazz-rock and mainstream jazz all the way to classical and folk/world music.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

PJ LaMariana Lets His Heart Take The Reins On Debut Album ‘For You’

NYC based Americana jam-band mainstay PJ LaMariana follows the recent release of his debut single “Cold War” with his soulful debut album, For You, out December 22nd. LaMariana puts his entire chest into this album, exploring the colorful range of feelings — from longing, to despair, to hope — he discovers within himself through the stories told on For You. While primarily known as a bassist, he quells any doubts about his all-around musicianship through each of these 11 tracks; the artist dishes out heart-wrenching lyrics, groove-infused melodies, and smoother-than-butter vocals, all of which are caressed in an epic soundscape constructed with electric performances from a group of undeniably masterful instrumentalists. LaMariana is thrilled to bring the album to life on stage at NYC’s 11th St. Bar in East Village on December 29th. This album is a long-awaited moment for the artist in which he takes the spotlight with a voice finding a home at the center of attention. The songwriter named the album For You for a reason: LaMariana wants to share his catharsis-laced stories with the world, and that all starts with you. Fans can stream For You on all major streaming platforms on December 22nd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thelandonline.com

City Mouse's Arsenault happy to finally release debut solo album

MANKATO — Ron Arsenault is no stranger to music with others. As a member of the legendary Mankato band City Mouse since 1986, Arsenault has played hundreds of shows with some of the city’s best musicians. He is, however, a stranger to making music on his own. And...
MANKATO, MN
allkpop.com

ITZY's Japanese debut album 'IT'z ITZY' debut at #16 on the worldwide iTunes album chart

ITZY's Japanese debut album has debuted inside the worldwide iTunes album chart!. On December 22 KST, ITZY have officially made their Japan debut and released 12-track Japanese Best Album 'IT'z ITZY,' which includes the group's past title tracks. On this day's iTunes worldwide albums chart update, 'IT'z ITZY' debuts at No. 16, it also topped iTunes Top Albums chart in India, Taiwan and Philippines, debuted at No. 2 in Thailand, No. 3 in Indonesia and Japan, and more as of writing.
ENTERTAINMENT
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
Variety

LL Cool J Cancels ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance Due to Positive COVID Test

LL Cool J is pulling out of this year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022″ after testing positive for COVID-19. The ABC special, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year, is still moving forward as planned with hosts Seacrest and Liza Koshy, but will have to make an adjustment due to the hip-hop star’s absence. “I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,'” LL Cool J said in a statement. “We...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Says Debut Will Be "One Of The Biggest Female Artist Albums In The World"

The expectation to craft a stellar debut album is a level of pressure that most artists know all too well. Fans of Coi Leray have been anticipating the rapper's long-awaited debut, but Leray has been carefully planning her introductory record with precision. She's made waves with singles like "No More Parties" and "Twinnem," but a full-length has yet to arrive.
MUSIC

