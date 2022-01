The Meet Your Neighbor Series continues on January 8, 2022 at 2 pm. Join us at the Cozby Library and Community Commons to hear from a panel of community members as they tell their personal stories of Military service. In order to build deeper understanding and empathy, audience members can ask questions of the panelists in a safe and comfortable environment. This is an opportunity for community members to share their experiences and learn from each other without debate.

