"I love you dad!": Chris Young gifts his father a new truck for Christmas

wbch.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Young gave his dad the ultimate Christmas present this year. On Monday, the hit singer shared a video that shows him gifting his father, Michael Harris, a new truck. In the clip, Chris is seen leading his dad outside where he's surprised to...

wbch.com

