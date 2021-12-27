"I love you dad!": Chris Young gifts his father a new truck for Christmas
Chris Young gave his dad the ultimate Christmas present this year. On Monday, the hit singer shared a video that shows him gifting his father, Michael Harris, a new truck. In the clip, Chris is seen leading his dad outside where he's surprised to...
Chris Young loves Christmastime, and it was a gift that he received on Christmas Day as a boy that pointed him towards his musical destiny. Chris told us, “I actually got my first guitar as a Christmas gift. So, that’s one that’s always going to stand out in my mind as a gift that, you know, I picked up and was so excited to have. And, then realized it was going to take me a really long time to learn to play it.”
Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year -- at least according to Chris Young. The 35-year-old says he loves all things Christmas, from the decorations to the food, and, most importantly, spending time with the ones he loves. "I love everything about it. Not only the time...
