Dune Deleted Scene Reveals Paul's Bene Gesserit Training Under Jessica

Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Reveal Why Venom Was Transported To The MCU. WARNING: This article may contain spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel’s latest movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home was released earlier this month, and it already managed to reach a whopping $1 billion at the box office. One of the reasons a lot of fans were so excited about the film was because of the cameos from past Spider-Man stars ranging from actors who appeared in the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man films as well as from the Andrew Garfield-led Spider-Man films. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) attempts to use a spell for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) that would make everyone forget that he is Spider-Man. However, the spell backfires, and instead brought people from other universes who know that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. However, a lot of fans were confused about the film’s mid-credits scene, which shows Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and Venom in the MCU, learning about all the events that happened in the MCU. Since it looks like Spider-Man doesn’t exist in Venom’s universe, fans are wondering why he was one of the people that were transported into the MCU. In a recent interview with Variety, the writers of the film, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers explain Eddie Brock and Venom’s presence in the film.

MOVIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO